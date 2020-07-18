FCC Vs TUH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Live

Frankfurt Cricket Club will battle it out with Turk FC Hattersheim am Main in the third match of the ECS T10 Frankfurt tournament. The match will be played on Saturday, July 18 at the Frankfurt Cricket Club at 4:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our FCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction, FCC vs TUH Dream11 team and FCC vs TUH Dream11 top picks.

FCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction and preview

The clash between the two teams will be their second match for the day. Frankfurt Cricket Club, who are hosting the tournament will be favourites to win the match. Meanwhile, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main will be looking to put up a fight against the hosts in the upcoming match.

FCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction: FCC vs TUH Dream11 team

FCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction: FCC vs TUH Dream11 team: FCC squad

Wamaq Syed, Hewad Hussain, Alishan Mohammad, Ayub Pasha, Aqil Tariq, Tanzil Tariq, Shafqat Ali, Keshav Ramachandran, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Sayed Sadat, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Sahil Hussein, Iqbal Muhammad, Sanjeev Taneja, Aditya Khan, Hasan Nauman, Yasin Shir, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Kamran Mohmand, Farhan Mahmood, Salim Khan, Talha Yusuf and Simab Jan Mumand

FCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction: FCC vs TUH Dream11 team: TUH squad

Javeed Butt, Shahid Ahmed, Abdul Salam-Bhatti, Atta-ul-Mannan Butt, Umair Khalid, Saad Latif-Ahmad, Zohaib Qamar, Nawabzad-Mohamed Ameer-Bin-Jung, Amir Waheed, Abdul Hamid-Bhatti, Inaam Ullah, Fazal Bashir, Alaam Noor-Zadran, Naser Mahmod-Khan, Yousaf Ramzan-Butt, Yasir Mehmood-Sheikh, Mahid Butt, Tahir Ahmed, Rana Rizwan-Ahmad, Anees-ur-Rehman Bhatti and Hasher Rehma-Bhatti.

FCC vs TUH Dream11 top picks

A Hamid-Bhatti

A Tariq

Y Shir

FCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction: FCC vs TUH playing XI

FCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction: FCC vs TUH playing XI: FCC

W Syed, A Pasha, T Tariq, A Tariq, A Razy, H Nauman, A Mohmand, A Pasha, N Naveed, Y Shir and F Mahmood

FCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction: FCC vs TUH playing XI: TUH

A Waheed, A Hamid-Bhatti, J Butt, A Salam-Bhatti, N Mahmod-Khan, Y Ramzan-Butt, M Butt, Y Mehmood-Sheikh, R Rizwan-Ahmad, A Butt and Z Qamar

FCC vs TUH Dream11 team

FCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction

As per our FCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction, FCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The FCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction, FCC vs TUH Dream11 top picks and FCC vs TUH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FCC vs TUH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

