FCD Vs SGH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Live

FCA04 Darmstadt (FCD) will be competing against SG Hainhausen(SGH) in the fourth match of the day in the ECS T10 Frankfurt tournament. The match will be played on Saturday, July 18 at the Frankfurt Cricket Club at 6:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our FCD vs SGH Dream11 prediction, FCD vs SGH Dream11 team and FCD vs SGH Dream11 top picks.

FCD vs SGH live match preview

The FCD vs SGH match is expected to be a hard-fought contest with both teams looking strong on paper. Both teams will be looking to claw out a victory in order to make a winning start to the tournament.

FCD vs SGH Dream11 prediction: FCD vs SGH Dream11 team

FCD vs SGH Dream11 prediction: FCD vs SGH Dream11 team: FCD squad

Husnain Kabeer, Umar Faroz, Muhammad Tayyab, Muhammad Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Badar Munir, Muneeb Ahmed, Muhammad Mudassar, Shakoor Rahimzei, Yasir Hayat, Akhlaq Ahmed, Kashif Tarar, Tanzeem Ali, Tahir Ahmed, Ghulam Saif, Toquir Ahmad, Ansar Hayat, Bisharat Ahmed and Anas Saeed.

FCD vs SGH Dream11 prediction: FCD vs SGH Dream11 team: SGH squad

Muneeb Mubashir, Muneeb Ahmad, Ali Raza Virk, Rafeh Ahmed, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Waqar Ahmad Rana, Shah Wali Zadran, Asad Mansoor Malik, Tahir Ahmad-Adil, Yasir Ahmed, Nasir Ahmed, Noman Ahmed Raja, Haroon Malik, Ali Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Akakhel Tariq Jan, Naeem Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad and Asrar Ahmad.

FCD vs SGH Dream11 prediction: FCD vs SGH Dream11 top picks

M Mudassar

T Ahmad-Adil

FCD vs SGH Dream11 prediction: FCD vs SGH playing XI

FCD vs SGH Dream11 prediction: FCD vs SGH playing XI: FCD

H Kabeer, M Mudassar, Y Hayat, A Ahmed, M Ahmad, S Rahimzei, T Ali, G Saif, T Ahmed, A Hayat and T Ahmad.

FCD vs SGH Dream11 prediction: FCD vs SGH playing XI: SGH

M Mubashir, T Ahmad-Adil, Y Ahmed, B Ahmad, N Ahmad Raja, A Raza Virk, K Ahmed, N Ahmad, A Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos and W Ahmad Rana.

FCD vs SGH Dream11 team

FCD vs SGH Dream11 prediction

As per our FCD vs SGH Dream11 prediction, FCD will be favourites to win this match.

Note: The FCD vs SGH Dream11 prediction, FCD vs SGH Dream11 top picks and FCD vs SGH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FCD vs SGH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: FRANKFURT CRICKET CLUB / TWITTER)