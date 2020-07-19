FCD Vs SVW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS Frankfurt T10 League Live

The upcoming sixth match of the ECS Frankfurt T10 League 2020 will be played between FCA 04 Darmstadt (FCD) and SV Wiesbaden 1889 Blitz (SVW). The FCD vs SVW live match will be played at the Frankfurt Cricket Club. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for Sunday, July 19 and will start at 12:30 PM IST. Here is our FCD vs SVW Dream11 team and FCD vs SVW Dream11 prediction along with the FCD vs SVW Dream11 top picks.

FCD vs SVW live match preview

The ECS Frankfurt T10 League 2020 is being played between six teams equally divided into two groups. All 10 matches in the tournament will be played at a single venue - Frankfurt Cricket Club. The ECS Frankfurt T10 League is a 2-day affair as it will conclude on July 19. The top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stage which consists of two semi-finals, a bronze final and a final.

FCD vs SVW Dream11 prediction: FCD vs SVW Dream11 team from squads

FCD vs SVW Dream11 prediction: FCD squad

Husnain Kabeer, Umar Faroz, Muhammad Tayyab, Muhammad Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Badar Munir, Muneeb Ahmed, Muhammad Mudassar, Shakoor Rahimzei, Yasir Hayat, Akhlaq Ahmed, Kashif Tarar, Tanzeem Ali, Tahir Ahmed, Ghulam Saif, Toquir Ahmad, Ansar Hayat, Bisharat Ahmed and Anas Saeed.

FCD vs SVW Dream11 prediction: SVW squad

Khalid Khan Zadran, Shahan Agha, Mohammad Rahimi, Malik Zadran, Jawed Khan, Enamullah Zadran, Abdullah Zadran, Momin Zadran, Amin Khan, Momin Zadran, Nasrullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran Jr., Fayaz Khan Nasseri.

FCD vs SVW Dream11 prediction: FCD vs SVW Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Husnain Kabeer

Batsmen – Muhammad Tayyab, Malik Zadran, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Rahimi

All-rounders – Khalid Khan Zadran (c), Muhammad Mudassar (vc), Akhlaq Ahmed, Jawed Khan

Bowlers – Tahir Ahmed, Abdullah Zadran

FCD vs SVW Dream11 prediction

FCD start off as favourites to win the FCD vs SVW live match.

Please note that the above FCD vs SVW Dream11 prediction, FCD vs SVW Dream11 team and FCD vs SVW Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The FCD vs SVW Dream11 team and FCD vs SVW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: European Cricket Twitter