FCS Vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live Game Info

Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will lock horns against Dark View Explorers (DVE) in the 5th place play-off of the Vincy Premier T10 League, on Saturday, May 30. The FCS vs DVE Dream11 match will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The FCS vs DVE Dream11 match will commence at 5:30 PM (IST). Here is our FCS vs DVE Dream11 Team and FCS vs DVE Dream11 Prediction that will give you an idea of FCS vs DVE Dream11 Top Picks and bring you the best FCS vs DVE live match results.

FCS vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: Preview

The ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 is the first-ever edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the event that will run from May 22 till May 31. The upcoming FCS vs DVE live match is the first of the triple-header scheduled for Saturday, May 30 at the venue.

FCS vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: FCS vs DVE Dream11 Team from squads

FCS vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: FCS Squad

Keron Cottoy (Captain), Kenroy Williams (Wicket-keeper), Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.

FCS vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: DVE Squad

Lindon James (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Deron Greaves, Kensley Joseph, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte, Shammon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Kody Horne, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Ojay Matthews, Darius Martin, Kemron Strough.

FCS vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: FCS vs DVE Dream11 Team

Here is the FCS vs DVE Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:

Wicket-keepers: Lindon James (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Gidron Pope, Olanzo Bellingy, Ronald Scott, Kody Horne

Bowlers: Ray Jordan, Chelson Stowe, Davian Barnum

All-rounders: Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Deron Greaves (Captain)

FCS vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: FCS vs DVE match prediction

FCS start off as favourites to win the FCS vs DVE live match as per our FCS vs DVE match prediction and FCS vs DVE Dream11 team.

Note: Please note that the above FCS vs DVE Dream11 prediction, FCS vs DVE Dream11 team and FCS vs DVE Dream11 Top Picks are based on our own analysis. The FCS vs DVE Dream11 team and FCS vs DVE Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

IMAGE COURTESY: VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE TWITTER