FCS Vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Vincy T10 Match Preview

The Fort Charlotte Strikers will take on the Dark View Explorers in the 8th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 18, 2021. Here is our FCS vs DVE Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: FCS vs DVE preview

Hoping to get on a winning streak, the Dark View Explorers and the Fort Charlotte Strikers will go up against each other at the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The Explorers struggled to get going after winning the first match of the series against the Botanical Garden Raiders by 57 runs. In 3rd place, they will come into this match with a loss against the Salt Pond Breakers in their last match. Meanwhile, the fourth-placed Strikers lost their opening game of the season to the Le Soufriere Hikers but came back strong with a 240run victory over the Raiders, putting them on a winning streak coming into this game.

FCS vs DVE: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 86 historically and almost 11 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 70-80. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to at first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 29°C, with 71% humidity and 26% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 68

Record of chasing teams: Won – 6/10

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

FCS vs DVE Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

FCS: Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Sealroy Williams, Gidron Pope, Kirton Lavia, Chelson Stowe, Casmus Hackshaw, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Rasheed Frederick, Geron Whyllie

DVE: Deron Greaves, Romano Pierre, Shammon Hooper, Dean Browne, Lindon James, Rayan Williams, Kody Horne, Drumo Toney, Jade Matthews, Sealron Williams, Luke Wilson

FCS vs DVE best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Gidron Pope, Deron Greaves

Vice-Captain – Romano Pierre, Sealroy Williams

Gidron Pope and Romano Pierre will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

FCS vs DVE Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Lindon James

Batsmen – Gidron Pope, Romano Pierre, Miles Bascombe

All-Rounders – Kirton Lavia, Sealron Williams, Deron Greaves, Dean Browne

Bowlers – Ray Jordan, Rayan Williams, Luke Wilson

FCS vs DVE Dream11 Prediction

According to our FCS vs DVE Dream11 prediction, the Dark View Explorers are likely to edge past the Strikers and win this match.

Note: The FCS vs DVE player record and as a result, the FCS vs DVE best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FCS vs DVE Dream11 team and FCS vs DVE prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram