FCS Vs DVE live Scores, Where To Watch, Pitch Report, Vincy Premier T10 League Game Info

Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will play against Dark View Explorers (DVE) in the first match on Day 7 of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Thursday, May 28. The FCS vs DVE live match will not be played behind closed doors, allowing fans to enjoy the match in the stadium. Here are the FCS vs DVE live streaming details, the Vincy Premier T10 League match schedule, FCS vs DVE live telecast in India, FCS vs DVE live match details and where to view the FCS vs DVE live scores

FCS vs DVE live scores: Vincy Premier T10 League details

The Vincy Premier T10 League will be played from May 22 to May 31 with a total of 30 matches set to be played between six franchises. Three matches will be scheduled for the same day. The FCS vs DVE live match of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

FCS vs DVE live scores: FCS vs DVE live match weather and pitch report

Coming to FCS vs DVE Vicny Premier T10 League match weather report, the temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees with humidity around 65-70%. It might be partly cloudy but rain gods are expected to stay away from the match. The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground has been kind to the batsmen and there have been big runs scored on this pitch in most games.

FCS vs DVE live scores: FCS vs DVE live streaming and FCS vs DVE live telecast in India

While the FCS vs DVE live match and FCS vs DVE live scores will not be shown on TV, fans can do the FCS vs DVE live streaming, by logging on to Dream11’s FanCode app to watch each ball of the FCS vs DVE live telecast in India. The FCS vs DVE live match will begin at 6 PM IST. For the FCS vs DVE live streaming and FCS vs DVE live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament.

FCS vs DVE live scores: FCS vs DVE live match squad

With the details about FCS vs DVE live streaming and FCS vs DVE live scores done and dusted, here's a look at the Vincy Premier T10 League FCS vs DVE squads.

FCS vs DVE live streaming, FCS vs DVE match squad: Dark View Explorers

Deron Greaves, Lindon James (c and wk), Kensley Joseph, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte, Shammon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Kody Horne, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Ojay Matthews, Darius Martin, Kemron Strough.

FCS vs DVE live streaming, FCS vs DVE match squad: Fort Charlotte Strikers

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams

FCS vs DVE live scores: FCS vs DVE Dream11 team (Predicted XI)

FCS vs DVE live scores: FCS vs DVE Dream11 team: Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Renrick Williams, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia , Keron Cottoy (c), Ray Jordan, Jahiel Walters, Rasheed Frederick, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer

FCS vs DVE live scores: FCS vs DVE Dream11 team: Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Andrew Thomas, Deron Greaves, Kody Horne, Javid Williams, Shammon Hooper, Sealron Williaams, Ojay Matthews, Davian Barnum, Kemran Strough, Maxwell Edwards

(UMAGE: VINCY PREMIER T10 LEAGUE / INSTAGRAM)