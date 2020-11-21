FCS Vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will go up against Grenadines Divers (GRD) in the upcoming match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Saturday, November 21, 8:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent & Grenadines. Here's a look at our FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction, probable FCS vs GRD playing 11 and FCS vs GRD Dream11 team.
By winning only one out of their last eight matches, Fort Charlotte Strikers have slipped to the last spot (6th) of the Vincy Premier League T10 charts with no points on the board. Grenadines Divers, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot in the standings with four points and a win-loss record of 6-2. FCS and GRD have collided twice in the past, with Grenadines Divers winning each time.
Johnson Charles, Gidron Pope, Alex Samuel, Rickford Walker, Andrew Thomas, Roland Cato, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Chelson Stowe, Kimson Dalzell, Sylvan Spencer, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Frederick, Nigel Small
Wayne Harper, Kadir Nedd, Tyrone Theophile, Shem Browne, Asif Hopper, Razine Browne, Obed McCoy, Kevin Abraham, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Jordan Samuel, Geron Wyllie, Leon Quashie
Considering the recent run of form, our FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction is that Grenadines Divers will come out on top in this contest.
