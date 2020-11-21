FCS Vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Match Preview

Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will go up against Grenadines Divers (GRD) in the upcoming match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Saturday, November 21, 8:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent & Grenadines. Here's a look at our FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction, probable FCS vs GRD playing 11 and FCS vs GRD Dream11 team.

By winning only one out of their last eight matches, Fort Charlotte Strikers have slipped to the last spot (6th) of the Vincy Premier League T10 charts with no points on the board. Grenadines Divers, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot in the standings with four points and a win-loss record of 6-2. FCS and GRD have collided twice in the past, with Grenadines Divers winning each time.

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020

Time: 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent & Grenadines

FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction: Fort Charlotte Strikers squad

Johnson Charles, Gidron Pope, Alex Samuel, Rickford Walker, Andrew Thomas, Roland Cato, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Chelson Stowe, Kimson Dalzell, Sylvan Spencer, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Frederick, Nigel Small

FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction: Grenadines Divers squad

Wayne Harper, Kadir Nedd, Tyrone Theophile, Shem Browne, Asif Hopper, Razine Browne, Obed McCoy, Kevin Abraham, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Jordan Samuel, Geron Wyllie, Leon Quashie

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Roland Cato, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan

Grenadines Divers: Shem Browne, Asif Hopper, Kevin Abraham

Wicketkeeper: Wayne Harper

Batsmen: Roland Cato, Alex Samuel, Andrew Thomas, Shem Browne

All-Rounders: Asif Hopper, Tyrone Theophile, Sealroy Williams (C)

Bowlers: Kevin Abraham (VC), Obed McCoy, Ray Jordan

Considering the recent run of form, our FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction is that Grenadines Divers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The FCS vs GRD match prediction and FCS vs GRD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FCS vs GRD Dream11 team and FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

