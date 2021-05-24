FCS Vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Vincy Premier League Preview

The Fort Charlotte Strikers will take on the Grenadine Divers in the 20th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 24, 2021. Here is our FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: FCS vs GRD preview

In opposite places on the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 table, the Fort Charlotte Strikers and the Grenadine Divers will play each other for the second time on Monday, May 24. With a place in the playoffs guaranteed, the second-placed Strikers will now hope to make it to the next round as the table toppers. Having overcome a shaky start, the side has now defeated their last four opponents in a row, making them the favourites in this game.

Once potential contenders for the playoffs, the Grenadine Divers now find themselves at the second-last place on the table with just two wins from their six games in the league. Having lost their last match to the Fort Charlotte Strikers by just eight runs, and with the end of the group stages of the tournament, the side will aim to win each of their remaining games and give themselves a sure shot at making it to the playoffs.

FCS vs GRD player record

Miles Bascombe and Casmus Hackshaw - 3rd and 10th in the tournament's top scorers list respectively - have been the best batsmen for the Fort Charlotte Strikers so far. Meanwhile, Shem Browne and Asif Hooper, who are 6th and 7th on this table will lead the charge for the Divers. With 7 wickets, Kirton Lavia will be the best bowler in the draw this game.

FCS vs GRD: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 92 and almost 10 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 80-90. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 68% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 92

Record of chasing teams: Won – 4 of 12

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

FCS vs GRD Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

FCS: Casmus Hackshaw(wk), Gidron Pope, Miles Bascombe(c), Kevin Peters, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Shaquille Browne, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small

GRD: Shem Browne, Kadir Nedd, Asif Hooper(c), Romario Grant(wk), Richie Richards, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Braxie Browne, Javed Williams

FCS vs GRD best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Kirton Lavia, Ray Jordan

Vice-Captain – Asif Hooper, Miles Bascombe

Kirton Lavia and Ray Jordan will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

FCS vs GRD Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Casmus Hackshaw

Batsmen – Shem Browne, Kadir Nedd, Miles Bascombe

All-Rounders – Kirton Lavia, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham

Bowlers – Ray Jordan, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredericks, Razine Browne

FCS vs GRD Dream11 Prediction

According to our FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction, the Fort Charlotte Strikers will edge past the Divers and win this match.

Note: The FCS vs GRD player record and as a result, the FCS vs GRD best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FCS vs GRD Dream11 team and FCS vs GRD prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram