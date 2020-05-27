FCS Vs GRD Live Scores, Where To Watch In India, Weather Report, Vincy Premier T10 League

Grenadines Divers (GRD) and Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will battle each other in the first match on Day 6 of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Wednesday, May 27. The Vincy Premier League tournament which commenced on Friday will witness six franchises compete to be crowned the first-ever Vincy Premier League champions. The FCS vs GRD live match is reportedly not being played behind closed doors despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the FCS vs GRD live streaming details, Vincy Premier T10 League schedule, FCS vs GRD live streaming in India, FCS vs GRD live match details and where to view the FCS vs GRD live scores

FCS vs GRD live scores: Vincy Premier T10 League details

The Vincy Premier T10 League will be played from May 22 to May 31 with a total of 30 matches set to be played between six franchises. Three matches will be scheduled for the same day. All the Vincy Premier League matches will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

FCS vs GRD live scores: FCS vs GRD live match details and weather report

According to AccuWeather, during the match, the weather is expected to be slightly cloudy with a 20-25 percent chance of rain. The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground has been kind to the batsmen and there have been big runs scored on this pitch in most games.

FCS vs GRD live scores: FCS vs GRD live streaming and FCS vs GRD live telecast in India

For the FCS vs GRD live streaming, fans can logon to Dream11’s FanCode app to watch each ball of the FCS vs GRD live telecast in India. The FCS vs GRD match will begin at 6 pm IST. For the FCS vs GRD live streaming and FCS vs GRD live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament.

FCS vs GRD live scores

FCS vs GRD live scores: FCS vs GRD match squad: Grenadines Divers

Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Alex Samuel.

FCS vs GRD live scores: FCS vs GRD match squad: Fort Charlotte Strikers

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams

(UMAGE: VINCY PREMIER T10 LEAGUE / INSTAGRAM)