FCT Vs MTV Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Preview

Match 3 of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between First Contact and MTV Stallions at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 31. Here is our FCT vs MTV Dream11 prediction, FCT vs MTV Dream11 team, FCT vs MTV best team and FCT vs MTV player record.

FCT vs MTV match preview

First Contact will be making their debut in the tournament and so they will look to make a winning start against a formidable opponent like MTV Stallions. On the other hand, MTV Stallions has decent ECS experience and will be the team to beat in Group A. The team were losing finalists on home soil at ECN Hannover Hitout and secured Bronze Medal honours at the Dream11 European Cricket Series Kummerfeld.

Coming to the groups, Group A in the competition will witness teams like MTV Stallions, Moorburger TSV, First Contact, Kieler HTC and SG Hameln. In Group B, there will be the likes of Kummerfelder Sportverein, SC Europa, PSV Hann-Munden, VFB Fallersleben and THCC Hamburg. The matches should be exciting to watch as teams will battle against each other to take the top spot in their respective groups.

FCT vs MTV weather report

The condition will be sunny with no chance of rain. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no rain coming during the match, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the FCT vs MTV Dream11 prediction.

FCT vs MTV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs.

FCT vs MTV player record

For First Contact, the performance from Muhammad Sharif Safi and Muhammad Akbar Jabarkhel will be the key players for the team in the first two fixtures of the tournament. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the opening two fixtures and give the team a positive start. On the other hand, MTV Stallions will look up to Faruq Arabzai and Basit Orya to do well for the team and provide them with the winning start. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

FCT vs MTV Dream11 team

FCT vs MTV Dream11 prediction

As per our FCT vs MTV Dream11 prediction, MTV will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The FCT vs MTV player record and as a result, the FCT vs MTV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FCT vs MTV Dream11 team and FCT vs MTV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

