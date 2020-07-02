FDF Vs SCE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live Game Info

Quick links:
SG Findorff EV (FDF) will take on SC Europa Cricket (SCE) in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld tournament. The match will be played on Thursday, July 2 at Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our FDF vs SCE Dream11 prediction, FDF vs SCE Dream11 team and FDF vs SCE Dream11 top picks.
Europa will be playing their final match of the group stages and are 3rd in the table with 4 points, while Findorff is currently placed below them at 4th position with 2 points from 2 matches. The victory for either of the team will be crucial as the tournament progresses
G Amirie, S Patra, A Wardak, I Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan, A Knapman, N Perfect, A Khan, H Khan, F Ahmed, M Shams, A Asghar, M Shah, A Dawodzy, R Mehmood, S Ashraf, A Ashraf, L Ahmad, A. Khalid, J. Bhatt
I Amini, M Muhammad, S Darwesh, W Amini, M Herath, M Khan Jr, R Khan, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, B Shinwari, D Rana, I Khan Jr, S Ahmad, V Thakar, G Akbar Dargey, A Soni, A Wajid Khan
Here's our FDF vs SCE Dream11 top picks for the FDF vs SCE Dream11 match
Aziz Ullah Dawodzy
Sahel Darwesh
Hikmanullah Shinwari
Fakhar Ahmed, Aziz Ullah Dawodzy, Shafqat Ashraf, Rashad Mehmood, Luqman Ahmad, Ammar Khalid, Ahmed Hamid Wardak, Ghullam Farooq Amirie, Iftikhar Khan, Alexander Knapman, Giriraj Manoharan.
Mohsin Muhammad, Sahel Darwesh, Ashish Sharma, Israfeel Zazai, Umar Farooq, Hikmanullah Shinwari, Dawood Khan Aryubi, Dev Rana, Malith Herath, Ghulam Akbar Dargey, Sabeer Ahmad.
As per our FDF vs SCE Dream11 prediction, SCE are favourites to win the match.
