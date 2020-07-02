FDF Vs SCE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live Game Info

SG Findorff EV (FDF) will take on SC Europa Cricket (SCE) in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld tournament. The match will be played on Thursday, July 2 at Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our FDF vs SCE Dream11 prediction, FDF vs SCE Dream11 team and FDF vs SCE Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: IPL GC Yet To Happen, BCCI Unlikely To Sever Ties If 'exit Clause' Favours VIVO

FDF vs SCE Dream11 prediction: FDF vs SCE Dream11 preview

Europa will be playing their final match of the group stages and are 3rd in the table with 4 points, while Findorff is currently placed below them at 4th position with 2 points from 2 matches. The victory for either of the team will be crucial as the tournament progresses

Also Read: Sangakkara Asked To Give Statement In Lanka's 2011 WC Probe: Reports

FDF vs SCE Dream11 prediction: FDF vs SCE Dream11 squad

FDF vs SCE Dream11 prediction: FDF vs SCE Dream11 squad: FDF

G Amirie, S Patra, A Wardak, I Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan, A Knapman, N Perfect, A Khan, H Khan, F Ahmed, M Shams, A Asghar, M Shah, A Dawodzy, R Mehmood, S Ashraf, A Ashraf, L Ahmad, A. Khalid, J. Bhatt

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals Tie Up With BCCI To Offer Sports Marketing Course For IPL Players

FDF vs SCE Dream11 prediction: FDF vs SCE Dream11 squad: SCE

I Amini, M Muhammad, S Darwesh, W Amini, M Herath, M Khan Jr, R Khan, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, B Shinwari, D Rana, I Khan Jr, S Ahmad, V Thakar, G Akbar Dargey, A Soni, A Wajid Khan

Also Read: Celebrated West Indies Cricketer Sir Everton Weekes Passes Away At The Age Of 95

FDF vs SCE Dream11 top picks

Here's our FDF vs SCE Dream11 top picks for the FDF vs SCE Dream11 match

Aziz Ullah Dawodzy

Sahel Darwesh

Hikmanullah Shinwari

FDF vs SCE Dream11 prediction: FDF vs SCE Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

FDF vs SCE Dream11 prediction: FDF vs SCE Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: FDF

Fakhar Ahmed, Aziz Ullah Dawodzy, Shafqat Ashraf, Rashad Mehmood, Luqman Ahmad, Ammar Khalid, Ahmed Hamid Wardak, Ghullam Farooq Amirie, Iftikhar Khan, Alexander Knapman, Giriraj Manoharan.

FDF vs SCE Dream11 prediction: FDF vs SCE Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: SCE

Mohsin Muhammad, Sahel Darwesh, Ashish Sharma, Israfeel Zazai, Umar Farooq, Hikmanullah Shinwari, Dawood Khan Aryubi, Dev Rana, Malith Herath, Ghulam Akbar Dargey, Sabeer Ahmad.

FDF vs SCE Dream11 team

FDF vs SCE Dream11 prediction

As per our FDF vs SCE Dream11 prediction, SCE are favourites to win the match.

Note: The FDF vs SCE Dream11 prediction, FDF vs SCE Dream11 top picks and FDF vs SCE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FDFvs SCE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: SC EUROPA CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)