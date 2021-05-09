'Feel So Much For Chetan Sakariya': Harsha Bhogle Mourns Death Of RR Pacer's Dad To COVID

In an unfortunate development on Sunday, Rajasthan Royals' young sensation Chetan Sakariya lost his father who was battling against COVID-19. Following the suspension of IPL 2021, Chetan Sakariya headed straight back home to Vartej, Gujarat to attend to his father -- Kanjibhai who was battling COVID-19 for almost a week prior to the suspension. Now, commentator and cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle has sent his best wishes and strength to the family amid thsese difficult times.

Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter handle and expressed his sorrow for the Rajasthan Royals' left-arm-pacer. Bhogle also highlighted his persona on the cricket field and said that Chetan played in the IPL with a heart-warming smile on his face. Harsha Bhogle on his Twitter wrote:

Feel so much for young Chetan Sakariya who played with the most heartwarming smile you will see. Wish him strength as he mourns the passing of his father to this horrible Covid. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 9, 2021

Reports suggest that his father's treatment was being funded by the 22-year-old Chetan Sakariya through the money that he was earning from IPL 2021. He had only received his part payment from IPL 2021 which he transferred home to save his father's life. Notably, Sakariya's father was a tempo driver before he left his job two years ago.

Chetan Sakariya lost his brother months ago

Notably, the Saurashtra player's tragedy had come to light after he openly slammed people demanding the cancellation of the IPL 2021 tournament revealing that it was the only source of income for his family. The cricketer had revealed that if not for IPL, he would not be able to afford treatment for his COVID-19 positive father.

The year has been particularly harsh on Chetan Sakariya who had just months ago lost his brother. He was busy with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when his brother passed away. Previously it was revealed that Sakariya did not even own a pair of shoes until his trials at the MRF Pace Foundation. It was Sheldon Jackson who gave him his own shoes when he dismissed him in nets. The cricketer was banking on IPL 2021 to turn his fortunes.

Chetan Sakariya was bought by the Rajasthan Royals during the mini-auction held this year for an amount of Rs.1.20 crore. During the course of the league, he scalped 7 wickets in the 7 matches that he played in the season. The speedster had made his debut in competitive cricket during the 2017-18 Indian domestic home season and later turned up for Saurashtra in 15 first-class matches, one List A match, and 16 T20s.

(Image Credits: Facebook/Harsha Bhogle/BCCI)

