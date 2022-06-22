'Feeling So Emotional': Cricket World Reacts To Sri Lanka's Historic ODI Series Win Vs AUS

Sri Lanka is currently going through a major economic crisis off the cricket field however the onfield performance of the Sri Lanka cricket team has brought smiles to the faces of people. Sri Lanka defeated Australia by 4 runs on Tuesday to clinch the ODI series 3-1 with one match still left to play. Following Sri Lanka's win over Australia s former cricketer took to social media and posted congratulatory messages for the team.

SL vs AUS 4th ODI: Former cricketers reaction to series victory

This is Sri Lanka's first ODI series win at home against Australia since 1992. here's what former cricketers had to say about the achievement.

Congratulations to the victorious Sri Lankan team for a fantastic series victory against the Aussi’s at home after 30 years ! A true team effort. Well done boys ! Feeling so emotional. — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) June 21, 2022

Sri Lanka 🙌🙌 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 21, 2022

Well done @OfficialSLC Superb team effort and finding ways to win .. that’s the way lads #SLvaus Soo enjoyable to watch .. the walk to the game for many was thoroughly worth it 👏👏👏 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) June 21, 2022

Congratulations @OfficialSLC for the historic series win. Excellent all round performance by @dds75official brilliant century by Asalanka and a great team effort by all 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #SLvAUS — Upul Tharanga (@upultharanga44) June 21, 2022

Congratulations @OfficialSLC for a series win!12 years since last won a bilateral series against the mighty Aussies done in style👌🏼Massive win for everyone in & around the cricketing circle! Well done to all involved👏🏼 Huge shoutout to the fans who turned up in numbers🙏🏽 #SLvAUS — Farveez Maharoof (@farveezmaharoof) June 21, 2022

Sri Lanka Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and former skipper Angelo Matthews praised the white ball team for their huge series victory over Australia. Here's what both the cricket said about teams performance

A historic series win for @OfficialSLC Couldn't have asked for more from Boys…

Excellent performances from @dasunshanaka1 & co,

Let’s win next one with high note👏🏼👏🏼



To all our fans, thank you so much for your massive support! 👏#AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/1heZfdne8P — Dimuth Karunarathna (@IamDimuth) June 21, 2022

A massive moment for all of us to be proud of ! weldone @OfficialSLC team! Great stuff #charitasalanka @dds75official @Wanindu49 and all the bowlers were super consistent throughout !enjoy the win boys 🍾🍾 — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) June 21, 2022

Sri Lanka vs Australia match highlights

Australia after winning the toss elected to field first and made a bright start to the match picking up three quick wickets to keep Sri Lanka reeling at 36/3. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell dismissed Niroshan Dickwella, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. However, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva steadied Sri Lanka's innings by stitching together a useful partnership for the fourth wicket. While Dhananjaya scored 60 runs, Asalanaka went to reach three-figure before getting dismissed for 110 runs with Cummin picking up the prized wicket. The lower-order batsman failed to contribute much with the bat as Australia folded Sri Lanka for 258 runs.

Chasing 259 runs for victory, Australia was led by a solid knock from David Warner at the top despite losing skipper Aaron Finch for a duck. The middle-order comprising Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and lex Carey did get a start but failed to convert it to a huge score. Glenn Maxwell failed with the bat scoring just 1 run. Warner held one end wickets continued to fall at another end for Men in Gold. Warner looked all set for a century only to fall short by 1 run after being dismissed for 99 runs by Dhananjaya de Silva. Pat Cummins scored 35 runs off 43 balls before getting dismissed.

There final over of the match witnessed drama, with Australia needing 19 runs for victory. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka bowled the final over with Australia's Matthew Kuhnemann taking the match till the final ball after scoring 14 off the first five balls of Shanaka's over. With 5 runs needed off the last delivery a boundary would have tied the match, but Kuhnemann skied the ball which was caught by the cover fielder which helped the host seal a thrilling win.