'Feeling Unsafe In Delhi': 3 Kiwi Players Including Williamson Fly To Maldives Amid COVID

SunRisers Hyderabad's skipper Kane Williamson along with three other New Zealand players have flown to the Maldives as they were feeling uncomfortable staying in COVID-19 hotspot Delhi. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson, Chennai Super King's Mitchell Santer and Royal Challenger Bangalore's Kyle Jamison, and CSK physio Tommy Simsek took a commercial flight to the Maldives.

The New Zealand Cricket Board on Thursday announced that the IPL-based Test contingent, including skipper Kane Williamson, will depart for the United Kingdom on May 11. As per the press release issued by the board, four Kiwis stayed back in India and were about to leave for England directly from there on May 11 for the World Test Championship final against the Men in Blue from June 18.

"Kane and few others from New Zealand were not feeling safe in Delhi because of the COVID situation there. That is why they decided to fly to Maldvies," a Sunrisers Hyderabad official told PTI.

Another Test regular Trent Boult has flown back to New Zealand with the rest of the IPL contingent and will join the team in the UK after spending a week with his family. Though there is a travel ban from India, New Zealand is allowing its citizens to return home with a mandatory two weeks quarantine.

The Australian contingent has also flown to the Maldives after the suspension of the IPL as its government has banned the entry of all travelers from India until May 15.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced a 20-man squad for the upcoming World Test Championship and India tour of England. Team India’s first stop will be in Southampton where they play New Zealand to decide the first champion of the Test format. Following their 3-1 win against England at home, India finished as the No. 1 side with 72.2 percentage points and booked their place in the final.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

