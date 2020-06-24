'Feels Weird, Like A Sci-fi Movie:' Mark Wood Reflects Upon Training In Post-COVID Cricket

Just as the world nears resumption of international after the COVID-19 outbreak, England's pacer Mark Wood feels that training inside the 'bio-secure bubble' is a bit like 'a sci-fi movie.' Wood remarked that it is a bit 'weird' to be training such conditions and the players will take some time to adapt. The 30-member English squad has begun preparations at the Ageas Bowl where the first is also scheduled to be played.

Speaking to an English news daily on Wednesday, Wood highlighted that everybody is 'masked up' and one cannot see anybody so it's a bit different and weird. It is something that team will have to get used to, he added. Wood also reflected upon Jofra Archer's return and stated that he is hopeful of it, once the pacer clears the COVID test. The fast-bowler also highlighted that there is a 'sort of depth' in the squad and that Archer will be a major part of England's summer.

'All eyes on Eng-WI series'

Jofra Archer reckons that the world will be watching the series against the Windies closely. Archer opined that England and West Indies are laying 'down the platform' for other countries to follow and expects people who don't watch cricket also to 'tune in.'

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, the young gun said, “Obviously as the only cricket on, all eyes will be on it, and I expect that there will be a lot more television viewers than would have been the case had things been normal. I expect people who don’t usually watch cricket will tune in because it’s live sport, not pre-recorded. If they are like me they will have had their fill of re-runs."

'Raise the Bat' series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named the series as 'Raise the Bat' to pay tribute to the key workers combating the pandemic. The national board has also informed that the players will be wearing key workers' names on shirts as a mark of respect. The people named on the shirts have all been nominated by their local cricket clubs and include teachers, doctors, nurses, carers, social workers, and other vital professions.

WI completes isolation period

Meanwhile, the West Indies team has completed its isolation period and is set resume with a practice match in Manchester. The visitors have been quarantined at the Old Trafford for three weeks before the first test. The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently, dates for which are July 16 and July 24. The ECB while announcing the proposed schedule had stated that decision on other scheduled matches for England Men and England Women this summer will be determined at a later date.

