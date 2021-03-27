'Felt Like A Computer Game,' Says Stuart Broad On England's Fireworks In 2nd ODI Vs India

Reviewing England's six-wicket victory against India on Friday, veteran speedster Stuart Broad likened the fierce attacking gameplay by the visitors to one witnessed in a 'computer game'. Excited by England's fiery pyrotechnics while chasing a 300+ score, Broad remarked that the game was 'great entertainment, brilliant skill, and amazing power'. The English speedster also opined that it was a very good pitch adding that the visiting bowlers had a tough time in the first innings.

"It was astonishing, wasn’t it? It was great entertainment, brilliant skill, amazing power. I felt like I was watching a computer game, almost replays. I was like what… another one? Another one? And they weren’t just clearing ropes," Broad said on Sky Sports. READ | Aakash Chopra hilariously reminds England of poor record against India while chasing

Led by Jonny Bairstow who notched a brilliant century after missing out by inches in the first game, the England batters played fierce and fearless cricket with the ODI series on the line. Joined by Ben Stokes in the middle later, Bairstow and Stokes made a complete mockery out of India's mammoth target as they scored 87 runs between overs 31 and 35 to bring the asking rate down to under six an over.

"The fielders (India) did not stand a chance, did they? They were going 20 rows back. It was like they were having throwdowns and doing that range hitting and practice without a care in the world, doing it in an international game with the series on the line," Broad added. READ | India Vs England: Irfan Pathan outlines serious concern for team after loss in 2nd ODI

England level ODI series

Having suffered a collapse and an eventual defeat in the first ODI, a six-wicket victory in the second game allowed England to level the three-match series. The Men in Blue took to the field on Friday with an intent to sweep the series as the Indian batsmen steadily scored in the first innings. While Virat Kohli prolonged the wait for his 71st century, he yet again notched up another half-century giving glimpses of his fine form. On the other end, KL Rahul has found his lost mojo back as he went on to score his 5th ODI ton. Fiery knocks from Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant saw India post a mammoth total of 336.

Chasing a stiff total of 337, openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow added 110 runs for the opening wicket before the former's innings was cut short courtesy of a run-out. Ben Stokes and Bairstow then added 175 runs for the second-wicket stand as the duo made the Indian bowlers toil hard for wickets. Jonny brought up his 11th ODI century as England made easy work of this run chase before Stokes, he and stand-in-captain Jos Buttler were dismissed in quick succession. However, important middle-order contributions from Dawid Malan (16*), and, Liam Livingstone (27*) took the visitors home by six wickets and 39 balls to spare.