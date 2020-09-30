FGB Vs FCD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

FC Germania Bieber are set to take on FCS04 Darmstadt in the 13th match of the ECS T10 Frankfurt that will be played on Wednesday in Frankfurt at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our FGB vs FCD match prediction, FGB vs FCD Dream11 team and the probable FGB vs FCD playing 11. The FGB vs FCD live game will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode in India.

This will be the second match of the day for FCD, who face MSC Frankfurt in their opening match. While it is too early to make the FGB vs FCD Dream11 prediction, FCD will be hoping to not only make winning start to their campaign but also carry their momentum while coming into the match. On the other hand, FGB will be playing their first match and eyeing a winning start to the campaign. Expect both sides to field their best players in the FGB vs FCD playing 11 while naming their FGB vs FCD dream11 team.

Ranjit Singh, Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Tony Kumar Verma, Harjinder Singh, Rahim Zadran, Ziaulhaq Khaderkheil, Srihari Nandamuri, Vinay Kumar Narayana, Ravi Teja Manam, Premjit Singh, Arun Balasubramanian, Komal Theja Yadam, Gurjinder Singh, Kamran Nadeem,Muhammad Zahid, Yogakumararaja Kumaresan, Lovedeep Ghotra

Muneeb Ahmed, Muhammad Mudassar, Shakoor Rahimzei, Yasir Hayat, Kashif Tarar, Tanzeem Ali, Anas Saeed, Ansar Hayat, Akhlaq Ahmed, Bisharat Ahmed, Hasnain Kabeer, Umar Faroz, Muhammad Tayyab, Muhammad Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Badar Munir, Tahir Ahmed, Ghulam Saif and Toquir Ahmad.

Muhammad Mudassar

Muhammad Tayyab

Vinay Kumar Narayana

Premjit Singh

As per our FGB vs FCD match prediction, FGB will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The FGB vs FCD Dream11 prediction, FGB vs FCD top picks and FGB vs FCD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FGB vs FCD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

