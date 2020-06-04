FIA Summons Akhtar Over PCB Advisor's Complaint, Asked To Record His Statement On Friday

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who was accused of cyberstalking by the Pakistan Cricket Board's legal advisor, has been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency's cybercrime wing on Friday (June 5) to record his statement.

The accusation was made against Akhtar by Taffazul Rizvi in a complaint filed with the FIA last week. No case has been registered till now against the former cricketer, who told a local TV channel that he is yet to receive the FIA notice.

"We have examined Rizvi's complaint against Akhtar in which the former said the latter committed the offence of cyberstalking against him on his YouTube channel," an official told PTI on Wednesday (June 3) evening. "We will see about the registration of an FIR (first investigation report) after recording the statement of Shoiab Akhtar and confronting him in this respect," the official said.

Last month, Rizvi had served a defamation notice of PKR 100 million on Akhtar for using "inappropriate and derogatory" language against him in a video clip on his YouTube channel. The pace icon had on his YouTube channel criticised Rizvi, pointing out flaws in the cricket board's legal department.

"There has never been a case that he has not lost. The thing that angered me the most was when he dragged Shahid Afridi in courts. I believe that stars are born and must be respected, and these lawyers use our high-profile cases to earn fame," he had said. Akhtar also had said that "Rizvi ... has lost cases against me, Afridi, doping case ... everything. What he does is that he pits PCB against its players and profits off of their legal wrangles."

"Umar Akmal can be banned for not reporting an approach but the legal department could not see that the PCB itself was making agreements that allowed a third party to make PSL matches available for gambling," he lamented.

Rizvi demands an apology and PKR 100 million

Earlier, in a legal notice that was sent by Rizvi to Akhtar, the PCB executive highlighted the charges faced by the former Pakistan speedster during his tenure and also the punishments that he was given. The PCB legal advisor demanded that Akhtar retracts his statements and tenders an unconditional apology. He has also demanded PKR 100 million in damages from Akhtar, adding that he refrains from repeating and making defamatory remarks against the lawyer in the future.

In a video posted by Shoaib Akhtar on his Youtube channel on April 28, the former fast bowler had called Rizvi a 'useless person' and remarked that such lawyers take up cases of big players like him to shoot to fame. Akhtar also claimed that Rizvi had lost several cases including one for him and Rizvi's only aim was to make money. He also remarked that the legal department of the PCB is a completely 'worthless' department and the board should look into it.

Furthermore, Akhtar highlighted the discrepancy in PCB's suspension on Umar Akmal and suggested that the board should have strict laws like the Sri Lankan board for spot-fixing. He stated that by criminalising match-fixing, the board will be instilling fear in the minds of cricketers for not cheating their country ever. The former Pakistan player labelled the board as 'incompetent' and also criticised it for allowing tainted players like Sharjeel Ahmed and Mohammad Amir back into the team.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: AP)