FIFA New Rule On Player Loans Could Have Major Impact On Chelsea

FIFA will be introducing some new reforms for the loaning of players in order to prevent the top clubs from hoarding young talented players. The rules will limit the number of players in a club and can only loan out to eight for next season and six by 2024. Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City have a large number of their players out on loan and with these new reforms, they will have to stop stock-piling young talented players.

FIFA said in a statement: "Objective is to develop young players, promote competitive balance and prevent hoarding. Following the decision passed by the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee last year, the new regulations concerning loans of players in international football are now ready to be implemented. They will be submitted to the FIFA Council for approval at its next meeting with a view to their entering into force on 1 July 2022. The introduction of a new regulatory framework for player loans is another important step in the context of the wider reform of the transfer system, the process of which began in 2017. Initially planned to start in July 2020, the implementation of the new rules had to be delayed as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic."

FIFA loan rule reform: Chelsea loan system will suffer, City's also

Chelsea are notoriously known for their loan system, where they loan out the players who have the potential to be good players but are not good enough to make the jump to the first team yet. It has seen the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Mohamed Salah, go through the system and become world-class players. However, it is not exactly received well across the world as a lot of players end up being loaned out to a lot of different clubs and there is no stability for their growth. Chelsea have a total of 21 players out on loan currently and Premier League champions Manchester City have 29 players out on loan.

FIFA loan rule reforms

Three core objectives that FIFA aims to achieve are:

Developing young players

Promoting competitive balance

Preventing the hoarding of players

To ensure that these objectives are achieved, the new regulatory framework will include:

The requirement of a written agreement defining the terms of the loan, in particular, its duration and financial conditions

A minimum loan duration, being the interval between two registration periods, and maximum loan duration, is one year

A prohibition on sub-loaning a professional player who is already on loan to a third club

A limitation on the number of loans per season between the same clubs: at any given time during a season, a club may only have a maximum of three professionals loaned out to a single club and a maximum of three professionals loaned in from a single club

A limitation on a club’s total number of loans per season. To ensure that this is implemented smoothly, there will be a transitional period as follows:

From 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023, a club may have a maximum of eight professionals loaned out and eight loaned in at any given time during a season.

From 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024, the same configuration applies but with a maximum of seven professionals.

Finally, from 1 July 2024, the same configuration will apply but is limited to a maximum of six professionals.

*Players aged 21 and younger and club-trained players will be exempt from these limitations.

(Image: PremierLeague.com/AP)