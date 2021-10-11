FIFA Reveals Asiatic Lioness 'Ibha' As Mascot For U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022

FIFA unveiled the official mascot of the U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 on Monday. The mascot is Ibha, an Asiatic lioness that represents women power. As per a release issued by FIFA, Ibha aims to inspire girls and women around the world to work up to their full potential.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 will take place from October 11 to 30 next year. Interestingly, the announcement also coincided with the International Day of the Girl Child.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Mascot: What is Ibha?

According to FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer, Sarai Bareman, "Ibha is a strong, playful and charming Asiatic lioness that aims to inspire and encourage women and girls by using teamwork, resilience, kindness and empowering others. Ibha is a really exciting and inspiring character, one that young fans across India and around the world will have huge fun enjoying and interacting within the lead-up to the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India next year."

Bareman added why 2022 is set to be a crucial year when it comes to women's football. "2022 is on course to be a hugely significant year for women's football, with future stars of the game set to showcase their skills in India – just nine months before the FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. Through the platform of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Ibha will play an important role in engaging with fans, as well as encouraging and inspiring more women and girls across India and beyond to take part and play the game," said the FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer.

Meanwhile, All India Football Federation (AIFF) President and Local Organising Committee (LOC) chairman Praful Patel added, "The launch of the official mascot, Ibha, is yet another significant milestone achieved on the road to hosting the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022. Ibha symbolises courage and strength, which are core qualities of every woman, while also embodying the vibrance and visionary spirit of the tournament."