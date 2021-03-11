Finn Allen Batting Video Goes Viral, RCB Fans Excited At Josh Philippe's Replacement

Australian batsman Josh Philippe was retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. However, the youngster recently pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. The RCB management has now roped in uncapped New Zealand batting dynamite Finn Allen in a like-for-like replacement for the Australian wicketkeeper-batsman.

RCB fans express excitement over Finn Allen’s inclusion

A day after Finn Allen was added to the RCB squad for the IPL 2021 season, several fans took to Twitter and expressed their excitement over the prospects of the young New Zealander. Fans shared videos of Allen’s latest batting performances for Wellington from New Zealand’s ongoing limited-overs competitions. Meanwhile, Twitter also became home to some of Allen’s biggest sixes in domestic cricket.

Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Finn Allen’s inclusion into the RCB’s IPL 2021 squad:

Finn Allen stats in competitive cricket

The Finn Allen stats in competitive cricket makes for an impressive read. In 20 List A matches, he has scored 501 runs at an average of 25 with a strike-rate of above 100. Quite recently, Allen smacked a match-winning 128 off just 59 balls while opening the innings for Wellington against Otago in a 2021 Ford Trophy game. The wicketkeeper-batsman has also played 13 T20 matches, where he compiled 537 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 183.27.

Virat Kohli to lead RCB team 2021

On January 20, the RCB franchise announced their list of retentions from their previous edition’s squad. They retained 12 cricketers, including captain Virat Kohli and star attractions like AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj. The upcoming IPL 2021 edition will be de Villiers’ 10th season for the RCB since he made his debut for the franchise back in 2011. Here is a look at the list of all 12 retentions made by the RCB ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Daniel Sams.

RCB team 2021

At the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai on February 18, the RCB management further enhanced their squad with some new additions. They purchased the likes of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, New Zealand’s rising speed gun Kylie Jamieson and several uncapped Indians like KS Bharat, Sachin Baby, and Rajat Patidar. Interestingly, two of their purchases in the form of Maxwell and Jamieson were among the top draws of the auction.

List of RCB players for IPL 2021 season

A well-balanced squad with all the bases covered ðŸ˜Ž



