Finnish Premier League T20 BTC Vs SKK Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Bengal Tigers CC will face KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti at Gothenburg in their upcoming clash of Finnish Premier League T20 2020. Bengal Tigers CC currently occupy the fifth spot in the league table having managed to win only twice in a total of six matches played in the season (Losses 3, Draw 1). Bengal Tigers CC have bagged a total of five points in the season so far. As for KK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti, they are on the second spot of the points table. KK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti have managed to win five out of the seven games played in the season (Draw 1, Loss 1) banking a total of 11 points in the process.

BTC vs SKK live streaming: BTC vs SKK live match Finnish Premier League T20 pitch and weather report

As per AccuWeather, there is a mild chance of rain throughout the match, with the highest probability of rain being 31 percent. The pitch for the BTC vs SKK game has shown variable behaviour throughout the tournament. A score of 120 is likely to be a par score for this game.

BTC vs SKK live scores: BTC vs SKK live telecast in India and BTC vs SKK live streaming details

The BTC vs SKK live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the BTC vs SKK live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 match by logging onto Dream Sports' FanCode app to watch each ball of the BTC vs SKK live match. The Finnish Premier League T20 BTC vs SKK live streaming will begin on Monday, July 13 at 8:30 PM IST. For the Finnish Premier League T20 BTC vs SKK live scores, fans can visit Cricket Finland's Twitter page.

Finnish Premier League T20 BTC vs SKK live scores: Squad updates

Finnish Premier League T20 BTC vs SKK live scores: Bengal Tigers CC (BTC) squad

Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Mazidul Islam, Mehran Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Naser Akhand, Abu Hanif Khan, Amid Raja-bangshi, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam, Jabed Kaisar, Mohammad Nurujjaman-ripon, Tonmoy Saha, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Mohammad Rony, Rony Sardar, Shahrukh Ali, Muhammad Abul Hasnat

Finnish Premier League T20 BTC vs SKK live scores: KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK) squad

Areeb Abdul Quadir, Jordan Obrien, Qaiser Siddique, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Ponniah Vijendran, Jake Goodwin, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Atif Rasheed, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Nirav Shah, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Andrew Armitage, Asim Ghani, Henry Sewell, Gerard Brady

Finnish Premier League T20 BTC vs SKK live scores, probable playing XI

Bengal Tigers CC : Muhammad Imrul-Abedin (WK), Mehran Amin, Habib Al-Amin, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Tonmoy Saha, Rony Sardar, Mazidul Islam, Sarwar Jahan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam

KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti: Jordan Obrien (WK), Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Jake Goodwin, Atif Rasheed, Raja Waqas, Nirav Shah, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Qaiser Siddique, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam

(Image Courtesy: Facebook/European cricket)