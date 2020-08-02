Finnish Premier League T20 FPC Vs BTC Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club (FPC) will take on Bengal Tigers CC (BTC) in the 47th match of the ongoing Finnish Premier League T20 2020 tournament. The FPC vs BTC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Finland. The FPC vs BTC live match is scheduled to commence at 4:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 2. Here's a look at the FPC vs BTC live streaming details, and pitch and weather report for the match.

FPC vs BTC live streaming: Finnish Premier League T20 2020 preview

The ongoing Finnish Premier League T20 commenced on June 1 and will run till August 23. A total of 55 matches will be played in a round-robin format followed by the knockout fixtures. Eight teams are participating in the tournament and matches will be played across two different venues - Kerava National Cricket Ground and Tikkurila Cricket Ground.

After 47 matches into the tournament, FPC are currently languishing at seventh on the points table with just 1 win out of 9 matches. On the other hand, the BTC are placed at fifth on the table with 3 wins out of their 9 matches so far.

Finnish Premier League T20 live scores: FPC vs BTC squad updates

FPC vs BTC live in India: FPC squad

Waseem Qureshi, Mohammed Tariq Sarfraz, Miskeen Jatoi, Nadeem Qureshi, Bilal Khan, Kashif Shaukat, M Aqeel, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Khalid Saeed, Adil Khan, Saadat Karim, Zishan Waheed, Yousaf Ghous, Subah Sadaqat, Jaree Junbah, Raees Ahmed.

FPC vs BTC live in India: BTC squad

Muhammad Imrul Abedin, Tushar Sarkar, Shahrukh Ali, Nurul Huda, Habib Al Amin, Mehran Amin, Tonmoy Saha, Osman Ibrahim, Belayet Khan, Rony Sardar, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Sowgat Kundu, Mazidul Islam, Sarwar Jahan, Naser Akhand, Abu Hanif Khan, Mohiuddin-Al Belal, Shahed Alam, Mannan Sorhabbali Arshed, Mohammad Rony.

FPC vs BTC live in India and FPC vs BTC live streaming details

The telecast of FPC vs BTC live in India will not be available to viewers. However, fans can still enjoy the FPC vs BTC live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to stay updated with the Finnish Premier League T20 live scores. The Finnish Premier League T20 live scores and FPC vs BTC live in India through FanCode by Dream Sports will begin at 4:30 PM IST. Additionally, fans can also get updates of the Finnish Premier League T20 live scores and FPC vs BTC live streaming through the social media pages of European Cricket and Cricket Finland.

FPC vs BTC live streaming: Weather report

With the prediction of a potential thunderstorm, there are slight chances of rain during the match. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the commencement of the match is expected to hover around 19°Celsius.

FPC vs BTC live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the Kerava Cricket Ground is neutral and is expected to favour both batsmen and pacers through the course of the contest. Judging by the results from the recent Finnish Premier League T20 matches played at the venue, 120 will be considered a par score by teams batting first.

