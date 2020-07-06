Finnish Premier League T20 FPC Vs GHC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Quick links:
Finnish Pakistani Club will go up against Greater Helsinki CC in the upcoming clash in the Finnish Premier League T20 at Kerava National Cricket Ground this week. The FPC vs GHC live match will be the 28th match of the Finnish Premier League T20 season. FPC have managed to win just one out of the six games played in the season so far. As for GHC, they are seventh in the league table. Both the teams desperately need a win to keep their chances alive in the league.
As per AccuWeather, there is no chance of rain during the FPC vs GHC live match. If the first innings score goes beyond 140, the chasing team could find it difficult to win.
The FPC vs GHC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the FPC vs GHC live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the FPC vs GHC live match. The Finnish Premier League T20 FPC vs GHC live streaming will begin on July 6 at 8:30 PM IST. For the Finnish Premier League T20 FPC vs GHC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Finland's Twitter page.
Muhammad Aqeel, Subah Sadaqat, Waseem Qureshi, Yousaf Ghous, Zishan Waheed, Miskeen Jatoi, Khalid Saeed, Aqib Qureshi, Saif Ullah-Khan, Bilal Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Nadeem Qureshi, Saadat Karim, Raees Ahmed, Zeeshan Ahmad Dogar, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Kashif Shaukat, Adil Khan, Kashif Qureshi, Jaree Junbah
Abdullah Attiqe, Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Ali Waris, Ronald Peter, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Iatazaz Hussain, Sohail Amin, Rizwan Ali
