Finnish Premier League T20 FPC Vs GHC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Finnish Pakistani Club will go up against Greater Helsinki CC in the upcoming clash in the Finnish Premier League T20 at Kerava National Cricket Ground this week. The FPC vs GHC live match will be the 28th match of the Finnish Premier League T20 season. FPC have managed to win just one out of the six games played in the season so far. As for GHC, they are seventh in the league table. Both the teams desperately need a win to keep their chances alive in the league.

FPC vs GHC live streaming: FPC vs GHC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there is no chance of rain during the FPC vs GHC live match. If the first innings score goes beyond 140, the chasing team could find it difficult to win.

FPC vs GHC live scores: FPC vs GHC live telecast in India and FPC vs GHC live streaming details

The FPC vs GHC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the FPC vs GHC live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the FPC vs GHC live match. The Finnish Premier League T20 FPC vs GHC live streaming will begin on July 6 at 8:30 PM IST. For the Finnish Premier League T20 FPC vs GHC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Finland's Twitter page.

Finnish Premier League T20 FPC vs GHC live scores: Squad updates

Finnish Premier League T20 FPC vs GHC live scores: FPC Finnish Pakistani Club (FPC) squad

Muhammad Aqeel, Subah Sadaqat, Waseem Qureshi, Yousaf Ghous, Zishan Waheed, Miskeen Jatoi, Khalid Saeed, Aqib Qureshi, Saif Ullah-Khan, Bilal Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Nadeem Qureshi, Saadat Karim, Raees Ahmed, Zeeshan Ahmad Dogar, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Kashif Shaukat, Adil Khan, Kashif Qureshi, Jaree Junbah

Finnish Premier League T20 FPC vs GHC live scores: Greater Helsinki CC (GHC) squad

Abdullah Attiqe, Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Ali Waris, Ronald Peter, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Iatazaz Hussain, Sohail Amin, Rizwan Ali

Finnish Premier League T20 FPC vs GHC live scores and probable playing XI

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club : Muhammad Aqeel (WK), Waseem Qureshi, Bilal Khan, Adil Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Subah Sadaqat, Nadeem Qureshi, Jaree Junbah, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Aqib Qureshi, Kashif Shaukat

: Muhammad Aqeel (WK), Waseem Qureshi, Bilal Khan, Adil Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Subah Sadaqat, Nadeem Qureshi, Jaree Junbah, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Aqib Qureshi, Kashif Shaukat Greater Helsinki CC: Abdullah Attiqe (WK), Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Kashif Muhammad, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Iatazaz Hussain, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Rizwan Ali

(Cover Image Courtesy: Finland Cricket Instagram)