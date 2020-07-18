Finnish Premier League T20 FPC Vs HCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Finnish Pakistani Club (FPC) will take on Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) in the 38th match of the ongoing Finnish Premier League T20 2020 tournament. The FPC vs HCC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava, Finland. The FPC vs HCC live match is scheduled to commence at 1 PM IST on Saturday, July 18. Here, we take a look at FPC vs HCC live scores details, and pitch and weather report for the match.

FPC vs HCC live Scores: Finnish Premier League T20 2020 preview

The ongoing Finnish Premier League T20 commenced on June 1 and will run till August 23. A total of 55 matches will be played in a round-robin format followed by the knockout fixtures. Eight teams are participating in the tournament and matches will be played across two different venues - Kerava National Cricket Ground and Tikkurila Cricket Ground.

The last time these two teams collided was on June 30 at the same venue. HCC won that contest by 44 runs. A total of 29 matches into the tournament, HCC are currently placed fourth on the table with 3 wins out of 8 matches. On the other hand, FPC are languishing in sixth in the 8-team tournament with just 1 win out of 7 matches so far. The upcoming FPC vs HCC contest is a must-win game for FPC to remain alive in the event.

Finnish Premier League T20 2020 FPC vs HCC live scores: Squad updates

Finnish Premier League T20 2020 FPC vs HCC live scores: FPC squad

Waseem Qureshi, Bilal Khan (C), Aqib Qureshi, Raees Ahmed, Subah Sadaqat, Mohammed Tariq Sarfraz, Muhammad Aqeel (WK), Nadeem Qureshi, Zeeshan Ahmad Dogar, Adil Khan, Kashif Shaukat, Yousaf Ghous, Zishan Waheed, Miskeen Jatoi, Khalid Saeed, Saif ullah Khan, Saadat Karim, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Kashif Qureshi, Jaree Junbah.

Finnish Premier League T20 2020 FPC vs HCC live scores: HCC squad

Aniketh Pusthay (C), Zakiullah Kamal, Akhil Arjunan, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Amrik Bhatia, Rakesh Bhatia, Abbas Khan, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Faheem Nellancheri, Adnan Syed, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Aminullah Malikzay, Arun Bhatia, Abrar Mirza, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Avnish Kumar, Zahoor Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Amit Singh, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Zahidullah Kamal, and Gautam Bhaskar.

FPC vs HCC live scores and FPC vs HCC live streaming details

The FPC vs HCC live telecast in India will not be made available for viewers. However, fans can still enjoy the FPC vs HCC live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the FPC vs HCC live match. The Finnish Premier League T20 and FPC vs HCC live stream in India through FanCode by Dream Sports will begin at 1 PM IST. Additionally, fans can also get updates on FPC vs HCC live scores and FPC vs HCC live match through the official social media pages of European Cricket and Cricket Finland.

FPC vs HCC live streaming: Weather report

With the prediction of match-friendly sunshine, there are no chances of rain during the FPC vs HCC match. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the commencement of the match is expected to hover around 22°Celsius.

FPC vs HCC live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the Kerava Cricket Ground is neutral and is expected to favour both batsmen and pacers throughout the course of the contest. Judging by the results from the recent Finnish Premier League T20 matches played at the venue, 120 will be considered a par score by teams batting first.

Image credits: Finland Cricket Instagram