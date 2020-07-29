Finnish Premier League T20 FPC Vs SKK Live Streaming In India, Prediction, Pitch Report

Finnish Pakistani Club (FPC) will square off against SKK Stadin ja Karavan Kriketti (SKK) in a league match in the Finnish Premier League T20 on Wednesday, July 29. The FPC vs SKK live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here are the FPC vs SKK live streaming details, FPC vs SKK live in India details and where to catch the Finnish Premier League T20 live scores.

FPC vs SKK live streaming: FPC vs SKK pitch and weather report

As per AccuWeather, there will be no rain interruption during the FPC vs SKK live match. Coming to the pitch, the strip looks pretty balanced with an average first innings score of 128. The match is expected to be a great contest between bat and ball and the team winning the toss will likely be looking to bat first.

Finnish Premier League T20 live scores: FPC vs SKK live in India and FPC vs SKK live streaming details

The telecast of FPC vs SKK live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the FPC vs SKK live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the Finnish Premier League T20 match. The Finnish Premier League T20 FPC vs SKK live streaming will begin at 8:30 PM IST. For the Finnish Premier League T20 live scores, fans can visit Cricket Finland's Twitter page.

FPC vs SKK live streaming: FPC vs SKK team

FPC vs SKK live streaming: FPC vs SKK squad: FPC

Waseem Qureshi, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Bilal Khan, Subah Sadaqat, Adil Khan, Nadeem Qureshi, Raees Ahmed, Jaree Junbah, Aqib Qureshi, Shahid Sarfraz, Rehman Abdul, Muhammed Aqeel, Yousaf Ghous, Zishan Waheed, Miskeen Jatoi, Khalid Saeed, Saif Ullah-Khan, Naufal Khalid, Abdul Rehman, Saadat Karim, Zeeshan Ahmad, Nesarulahq Malekzaei, Kashif Shaukat, Kashif Qureshi

FPC vs SKK live streaming: FPC vs SKK squad: SKK

Jordan O’Brien, Nathan Collins, Jake Goodwin, Qaiser Siddique, Atif Rasheed, Peter Gallagher, Qaiser Siddique, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Nirav Shah, Raja Waqas, Gerard Brady, Kamalraj Chandrasekaran, Henry Sewell, Andrew Armitage, Asim Ghani, Mira Zeeshan Baig, Areeb Abdul Quadir, Ponniah Vijendran

FPC vs SKK live streaming: FPC vs SKK playing XI

FPC vs SKK live streaming: FPC vs SKK playing XI: FPC

Aqib Qureshi, Adil Khan, Muhammad Aqeel (WK), Bilal Khan (C), Raees Ahmed, Kashif Shaukat, Nadeem Qureshi, Abdul Rehman, Mohammed Tariq Sarfraz, Shahid Sarfraz, Muhammad Ammad Siddique

FPC vs SKK live streaming: FPC vs SKK playing XI: SKK

Nathan Collins (C), Peter Gallagher, Jake Goodwin, Atif Rasheed, Ponniah Vijendran,Jordan Obrien (WK), Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Asim Ghani, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Nirav Shah

(COVER IMAGE: CRICKET FINLAND / INSTAGRAM)