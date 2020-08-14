Finnish Premier League T20 GHC Vs GHG Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Greater Helsinki (GHC) will square off against GYM Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) in a league match in the Finnish Premier League T20 on Friday, August 14. The match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here are the GHC vs GHG live streaming details, info on how to watch GHC vs GHG live in India and where to catch Finnish Premier League T20 live scores

GHC vs GHG live streaming: GHC vs GHG preview

Coming into the match, GHG have lost their last two matches against SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti and Helsinki Cricket Club. GHC, on the other hand, are on the winning track as they have won their last two matches and are favourites to win this match with momentum on their side.

GHC vs GHG live streaming: GHC vs GHG weather and pitch report

Coming to the weather, the weather conditions will be cloudy for the GHC vs GHG match while the pitch at the Kerava National Cricket Ground has shown variable behaviour throughout the tournament. A score of 120 will be a par score at this pitch. Expect the clash to be an exciting contest, with the team winning the toss likely to bowl first.

Finnish Premier League T20 live scores: GHC vs GHG live in India and GHC vs GHG live streaming details

The telecast of GHC vs GHG live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy GHC vs GHG live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The Finnish Premier League T20 GHC vs GHG live streaming will begin at 8:00 PM IST. For Finnish Premier League T20 live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Finnish Premier League T20 schedule: GHC vs GHG squad list

Finnish Premier League T20 schedule: GHC squad

Ali Waris, Ziaur Rehman, Hamzah Mukhtar, Ghulfam Nazir, Naveed Shahid, Adnan Ahmad, Sohail Amin, Abdullah Attiqe, Parveen Kumar Garhwal, Iatazaaz Hussain, Kashif Muhammad, Choudhary Shahzad Shabbir, Kamran Waheed, Pranjay Arya, Ronald Peter, Asad Ijaz, Ahmed Cheema, Rizwan Ali.

Finnish Premier League T20 schedule: GHG squad

Pankaj Saharan, Saif-ur-Rehman, Umair Akhtar, Simranjit Brar, Shahid Gondal, Ahmad Jaleel, Muhammad Gawas, Faisal Shahzad, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman, Muhammad Hassan, Qais Yousufzai, Nouman Raza, Arslan Gondal, Mohammad Azhar, Ali Masood, Md Junaid Khan, Irfan Yousefzai, Zubair Tariq.

Image credits: European Cricket YouTube