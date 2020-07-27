Finnish Premier League T20 GHC Vs HCC Live Streaming In India, Prediction, Match Preview

Greater Helsinki (GHC) will square off against Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) in the league match of the Finnish Premier League T20 on Monday, July 27. The GHC vs HCC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here are the GHC vs HCC live streaming details, GHC vs HCC live in India details and where to catch the GHC vs HCC live scores.

GHC vs HCC live streaming: GHC vs HCC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the conditions will be cloudy with no threat of rain during the GHC vs HCC live match. Coming to the pitch, any target of 140-plus on the Kerava National Cricket Ground pitch will prove to be a tough ask for the side batting second since the outfield usually slows up and run-scoring becomes even harder when pace is taken off the ball.

GHC vs HCC live scores: GHC vs HCC live in India and GHC vs HCC live streaming details

The telecast of GHC vs HCC live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the GHC vs HCC live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the GHC vs HCC live match. The Finnish Premier League T20 GHC vs HCC live streaming will begin at 8:30 PM IST. For the Finnish Premier League T20 GHC vs HCC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Finland's Twitter page.

Finnish Premier League T20 GHC vs HCC live scores: Squad updates

Finnish Premier League T20 GHC vs HCC live scores: GHC squad

Abdullah Attiqe, Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Ali Waris, Ronald Peter, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Iatazaz Hussain, Sohail Amin, Rizwan Ali

Finnish Premier League T20 GHC vs HCC live scores: HCC squad

Aniketh Pusthay (C), Zakiullah Kamal, Akhil Arjunan, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Amrik Bhatia, Rakesh Bhatia, Abbas Khan, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Faheem Nellancheri, Adnan Syed, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Aminullah Malikzay, Arun Bhatia, Abrar Mirza, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Avnish Kumar, Zahoor Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Amit Singh, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Zahidullah Kamal, and Gautam Bhaskar.

Finnish Premier League T20 GHC vs HCC live scores and probable playing XI

Finnish Premier League T20 GHC vs HCC live scores and probable playing XI: GHC

Ali Waris, Ziaur Rehman, Ghulfam Nazir, Hamzah Mukhtar, Naveed Shahid, Asad Ljaz, Sohail Amin, Kashif Muhammad, Rizwan Ali, Pranjay Arya, Ahmed Cheema

Finnish Premier League T20 GHC vs HCC live scores and probable playing XI: HCC

Ghulam Abbas Butt, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Zahidullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Aniketh Pushthay, Akhil Arjunan, Faheem Nellancheri, Zakiullah Kamal, Maneesh Chauhan, Adnan Syed, Amrik Bhatia.

(COVER IMAGE: FINLAND CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)