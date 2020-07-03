Finnish Premier League T20 GHC Vs VCC Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Info, Match Preview

Greater Helsinki CC (GHC) will face Vantaa CC (VCC) in the league match of the Finnish Premier League T20 on Friday, July 3. The GHC vs VCC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here is the GHC vs VCC live streaming details, GHC vs VCC live telecast in India details, GHC vs VCC live match details and where to catch the GHC vs VCC live scores.

Also Read: ECS T10 Kummerfeld PSV Vs KSV Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, 1st SF Preview

GHC vs VCC live streaming: GHC vs VCC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there will no rain interruption during the GHC vs VCC live match and the pitch is expected to help the team batting first. The average first innings score of 134.

Also Read: MTV Vs FDF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live

GHC vs VCC live scores: GHC vs VCC live telecast in India and GHC vs VCC live streaming details

The GHC vs VCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the GHC vs VCC live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the GHC vs VCC live match. The Finnish Premier League T20 GHC vs VCC live streaming will begin at 8:30 PM IST. For the Finnish Premier League T20 GHC vs VCC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Finland's Twitter page.

Also Read: GHC Vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League Live

Finnish Premier League T20 GHC vs VCC live scores: Squad updates

Finnish Premier League T20 GHC vs VCC live scores: Squad updates: GHC

Abdullah Attiqe, Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Ali Waris, Ronald Peter, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Iatazaz Hussain, Sohail Amin, Rizwan Ali

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Dismisses 'bunny' Ricky Ponting 10 Times In Test Cricket; Watch Video

Finnish Premier League T20 GHC vs VCC live scores: Squad updates: VCC

Chanaka Jayasinge, Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage, Amila Sampath Hathurusingha, Chaminda Janaka Abewickrama, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Sanjeewa Peththahandi, Ursan Tavernier, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Dilip Hethumuni, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Nipuna Patabendi Nidelage, Kasun Chamara Pasikku, Nalaka Hangamuwe, Ranuka Shiran Fernando

Finnish Premier League T20: GHC vs VCC Dream11 predicted playing XI

Finnish Premier League T20: GHC vs VCC Dream11 predicted playing XI: GHC

Abdullah Attiqe (WK), Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Kashif Muhammad, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Iatazaz Hussain, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Rizwan Ali

Finnish Premier League T20: GHC vs VCC Dream11 predicted playing XI: VCC

Chanaka Jayasinge (WK), Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage, Amila Sampath Hathurusingha, Chaminda Janaka Abewickrama, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Sanjeewa Peththahandi, Ursan Tavernier, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Dilip Hethumuni, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET/ INSTAGRAM)