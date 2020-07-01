Finnish Premier League T20 GHG Vs ECC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana will square off against Empire CC in the upcoming clash of the Finnish Premier League T20 on Wednesday, July 1. The GHG vs ECC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here are the GHG vs ECC live streaming details, GHG vs ECC live telecast in India details, GHG vs ECC live match details and where to catch the GHG vs ECC live scores.

GHG vs ECC live streaming: GHG vs ECC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there is no chance of rain during the GHG vs ECC live match. If the first innings score goes beyond 140, the chasing team could find it difficult to win.

GHG vs ECC live scores: GHG vs ECC live telecast in India and GHG vs ECC live streaming details

The GHG vs ECC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the GHG vs ECC live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the GHG vs ECC live match. The Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs ECC live streaming will begin at 7:30 PM IST. For the Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs ECC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Finland's Twitter page.

Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs ECC live scores: Squad updates

Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs ECC live scores: GYM Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) squad

Muhammad Hassan, Simaranjit Brar, Qais Yousufzai, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Gawas, Nouman Raza, Ahmad Jaleel, Mohammed Azhar, Noufal Khalid, Pankaj Saharan, Faisal Shahzad, Zubair Tariq, Umair Akhtar, Irfan Yousefzai, Atti Rehman, Javed Jan

Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs ECC live scores: Empire CC (ECC) squad

Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Yasir Ali, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar, Chandra Sekhar, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Ravi Kumar, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi

Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs ECC live scores and probable playing XI

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana : Simaranjit Brar (WK), Muhammad Gawas, Pankaj Saharan, Atti Rehman, Ahmad Jaleel, Faisal Shahzad, Javed Jan, Irfan Yousefzai, Mohammed Azhar, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Hassan

: Simaranjit Brar (WK), Muhammad Gawas, Pankaj Saharan, Atti Rehman, Ahmad Jaleel, Faisal Shahzad, Javed Jan, Irfan Yousefzai, Mohammed Azhar, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Hassan Empire CC: Jonathan Scamans, Vanraaj Padhaal, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Imran, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amjad Sher, Zeerak Ijaz, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Yasir Ali

(Cover Image Courtesy: Finland Cricket Instagram)