Finnish Premier League T20 GHG Vs HCC Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) will take on Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) in the 46th match of the ongoing Finnish Premier League T20 tournament. The GHG vs HCC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Finland and is scheduled to commence at 1 PM IST on Sunday, August 2. Here's a look at the GHG vs HCC live streaming details, and pitch and weather report for the contest.

GHG vs HCC live streaming: Finnish Premier League T20 2020 preview

The ongoing Finnish Premier League T20 commenced on June 1 and will run till August 23. A total of 55 matches will be played in a round-robin format followed by the knockout fixtures. Eight teams are participating in the tournament and matches are being played across two different venues - Kerava National Cricket Ground and Tikkurila Cricket Ground.

After 45 matches into the tournament, HCC are currently placed fourth on the points table with 5 wins out of their 10 matches. On the other hand, GHG are placed at third on the table with 6 wins out of their 10 matches so far.

Finnish Premier League T20 live scores: GHG vs HCC squad updates

GHG vs HCC live in India: GHG squad

Simranjit Brar, Pankaj Saharan, Ahmad Jaleel, Irfan Yousefzai, Muhammad Hassan, Qais Yousufzai, Nouman Raza, Arslan Gondal, Noufal Khalid, Mohammed Azhar, Md Junaid Khan, Umair Akhtar, Zubair Tariq, Saif Ur Rehman, Ali Masood, Muhammad Gawas, Shahid Gondal, Faizal Shahzad, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman.

GHG vs HCC live in India: HCC squad

Aniketh Pusthay, Zakiullah Kamal, Akhil Arjunan, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Amrik Bhatia, Rakesh Bhatia, Abbas Khan, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Faheem Nellancheri, Adnan Syed, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Aminullah Malikzay, Arun Bhatia, Abrar Mirza, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Avnish Kumar, Zahoor Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Amit Singh, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Zahidullah Kamal, and Gautam Bhaskar.

GHG vs HCC live in India and GHG vs HCC live streaming details

The telecast of GHG vs HCC live in India will not be made available for viewers. However, fans can still enjoy the GHG vs HCC live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to stay updated with the Finnish Premier League T20 live scores. The Finnish Premier League T20 live scores and GHG vs HCC live in India through the FanCode by Dream Sports will begin at 1 PM IST. Additionally, fans can get updates of the Finnish Premier League T20 live scores and GHG vs HCC live streaming through the official social media pages of European Cricket and Cricket Finland.

GHG vs HCC live streaming: Weather report

With prediction of match-friendly sunshine, there are no chances of rain during the match. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the commencement of the match is expected to hover around 20°Celsius.

GHG vs HCC live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the Kerava Cricket Ground is neutral and is expected to favour both batsmen and pacers through the course of the contest. Judging by the results from the recent Finnish Premier League T20 matches played at the venue, 120 will be considered a par score by teams batting first.

Image credits: Finland Cricket Instagram