Finnish Premier League T20 HCC Vs FPC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) take on Finnish Pakistani Cricket Club (FPC) in the Finnish Premier League T20 on Tuesday, June 30. The HCC vs FPC match will be played at Kerava National Cricket Ground and will start at 8 PM IST. Here are the details regarding where to catch the HCC vs FPC live scores, HCC vs FPC live streaming, HCC vs FPC live match, HCC vs FPC live telecast in India and other details of the Finnish Premier League T20.

Finnish Premier League T20

HCC vs FPC live streaming details

#Cricket aficionados! 🏏 You need not wait for the Aussie summer!🌞Get your #T20 fix by tuning into the 🇫🇮 Finnish Premier League live at @CricketFinland's YouTube page: https://t.co/Zf5WzWwBlo



ℹ️ Learn about the rise of this global sport in Finland here: https://t.co/CGolu0xPj3 pic.twitter.com/gDWaomzc0R — Finland in Australia (@FinEmbAustralia) June 22, 2020

The HCC vs FPC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers on TV, but fans can still enjoy the HCC vs FPC live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the HCC vs FPC live match. The Finnish Premier League T20 HCC vs FPC live streaming will begin at 8 PM IST. For the Finnish Premier League T20 HCC vs FPC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Finland's Twitter page.

Finnish Premier League T20 schedule: HCC vs FPC live streaming; HCC vs FPC live scores

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

HCC vs FPC live streaming date: Tuesday, June 30, 2020

HCC vs FPC live streaming time: 8 PM IST

Finnish Premier League T20 HCC vs FPC live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch in Finland is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs, making a score of 70-80 defendable. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Tuesday. The forecast also suggests showers during the day which could be a concern to the scheduled Finnish Premier League T20 fixtures on the day.

Finnish Premier League T20

HCC vs FPC live scores: Squads for the HCC vs FPC live match

Finnish Premier League T20 - Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC): Aniketh Pushthay, Rakesh Bhatia, Zahidullah Kamal, Abbas Khan, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Akhil Arjunan, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Karthik Pavan Vurubandi, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Amit Singh, Adnan Syed, Abrar Mirza, Amrik Bhatia, Arun Bhatia, Gautam Bhaskar, Obaidullah Sadiqui.

Finnish Premier League T20 - FPC Finnish Pakistani Club (FPC): Muhammad Aqeel, Subah Sadaqat, Waseem Qureshi, Yousaf Ghous, Zishan Waheed, Miskeen Jatoi, Khalid Saeed, Aqib Qureshi, Saif Ullah-Khan, Bilal Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Nadeem Qureshi, Saadat Karim, Raees Ahmed, Zeeshan Ahmad Dogar, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Kashif Shaukat, Adil Khan, Kashif Qureshi, Jaree Junbah.

Image Courtesy: European Cricket Facebook