Finnish Premier League T20 HCC Vs GHG Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Helsinki CC (HCC) will square off against GYM Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) in the eliminator match of the Finnish Premier League T20 on Wednesday, August 19. The match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here are the HCC vs GHG live streaming details, how to watch HCC vs GHG live in India, Finnish Premier League T20 live streaming details and where to catch Finnish Premier League T20 live scores.

Finnish Premier League T20 live streaming: HCC vs GHG preview

Helsinki Cricket Club finished higher than GYM Helsinki Gymkhana Cricket Club on the points table. When these two teams met earlier in the tournament, HCC beat GYM Helsinki Gymkhana by 5 wickets and with 5 balls to spare. With this particular match being an eliminator, both the teams have a lot on the line as they look to book a spot in the final.

HCC vs GHG live streaming: HCC vs GHG weather and pitch report

Coming to the weather, the conditions will be sunny during the HCC vs GHG match while the pitch at the Kerava National Cricket Ground has shown variable behaviour throughout the tournament. However, 120 could still be a par score here. The eliminator is expected to be an exciting contest.

Finnish Premier League T20 live streaming: HCC vs GHG live in India and HCC vs GHG live streaming details

The telecast of HCC vs GHG live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the HCC vs GHG live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Finnish Premier League T20 live streaming will begin at 8 PM IST. For Finnish Premier League T20 live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Finnish Premier League T20 HCC vs GHG live streaming: HCC vs GHG squad list

Finnish Premier League T20 HCC vs GHG live streaming: HCC squad

Aniketh Pusthay, Zahidullah Kamal, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Abbas Butt, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Maneesh Chauhan, Adnan Syed, Arun Bhatia, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Rakesh Bhatia, Abbas Khan, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Khalid Rahman Mangal

Finnish Premier League T20 HCC vs GHG live streaming: GHG squad

Simranjeet Brar, Saif Ur Rehman, Ahmad Jaleel, Pankaj Saharan, Mohammed Azhar, Faisal Shahzad, Muhammad Ghawas, Javed Jan, Irfan Yousufzai, Umair Akhtar, Muhammad Hassan, Nouman Raza, Shahid Gondal, Qais Yousufzai, Arslan Gondal

(Image credits: European Cricket / Facebook)