Finnish Premier League T20 BTC Vs ECC Live Scores, Pitch & Weather Report, Live Streaming

Bengal Tigers CC (BTC) will play Empire CC (ECC) in the league match of Finnish Premier League T20. Here are the BTC vs ECC live streaming details, BTC vs ECC live telecast in India, BTC vs ECC live match details and BTC vs ECC live scores.

BTC vs ECC live streaming: About Finnish Premier League T20

The Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 will be a 2-month long tournament, which will see eight teams fighting against each other to lift the trophy. There will be a total of 60 matches, which will be played during the tournament. The teams taking part in the tournament are Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana and SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids), Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) and Vantaa CC (VCC)

BTC vs ECC live streaming: BTC vs ECC live match weather report

Coming to the weather for the BTC vs ECC live match of the Finnish Premier League T20, a mostly cloudy sky is forecasted for the evening with the temperature expected to be around 11° Celsius along with 54% humidity. The pitch for the BTC vs ECC will support the team batting first with the average first innings score being 137.

BTC vs ECC live streaming: Where to watch BTC vs ECC live telecast in India?

The BTC vs ECC live telecast in India will not be available, but fans can still enjoy the BTC vs ECC live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 by logging on to the FanCode App to watch each ball of the BTC vs ECC live match. The BTC vs ECC Finnish Premier League T20 match live streaming will begin at 8:30 PM IST on June 3. For the Finnish Premier League T20, BTC vs ECC live scores and BTC vs ECC live match details, fans can also view Cricket Finland's official Twitter page.

BTC vs ECC live scores: BTC vs ECC probable playing XI

BTC vs ECC live scores: BTC vs ECC playing XI: Bengal Tigers CC

Muhammad Imrul Abedin, Sowgat Kundu, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Shahed Alam, Mohiuddun Al-Belal, Tonmoy Saha, Rony Sardar, Md Jabed Khan Sohag.

BTC vs ECC live scores: BTC vs ECC playing XI: Empire CC

Jonathan Scamans, Vanraaj Padhaal, Muhammad Imran, Zeerak Ijaz, Amjad Sher, Raaz Muhammad, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Abdul Ghaffar, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi.