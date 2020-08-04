Finnish Premier League T20 GHC Vs ECC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Greater Helsinki (GHC) will square off against Empire Cricket Club (ECC) in the league match of the Finnish Premier League T20 on Tuesday, August 4. The GHC vs ECC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here are the GHC vs ECC live streaming details, GHC vs ECC live in India details and where to catch the Finnish Premier League T20 live scores

GHC vs ECC live streaming: GHC vs ECC weather and pitch report

Coming to the weather, the weather conditions will be cloudy for the GHC vs ECC live match while the pitch at the Kerava National Cricket Ground has shown variable behaviour throughout the tournament but still 120 will be a par score here. Expect the clash to be an exciting contest, with the team winning the toss looking to bowl first.

Finnish Premier League T20 live scores: GHC vs ECC live in India and GHC vs ECC live streaming details

The telecast of GHC vs ECC live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the GHC vs ECC live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports and to watch each ball of the GHC vs ECC live match. The Finnish Premier League T20 GHC vs ECC live streaming will begin at 8:00 PM IST. For the Finnish Premier League T20 live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's official Twitter page.

GHC vs ECC live streaming: GHC vs ECC squad details

GHC vs ECC live streaming: GHC vs ECC squad details: GHC

Adnan Ahmad, Asad Ijaz, Choudhary Shahzad Shabbir, Ghulfam Nazir, Kamran Waheed, Ali Waris, Hamzah Mukhtar, Rizwan Ali, Ronald Peter, Ziaur Rehman, Abdullah Attiqe, Iatazaaz Hussain, Kashif Muhammad, Naveed Shahid, Parveen Kumar Garhwal, Sohail Amin

GHC vs ECC live streaming: GHC vs ECC squad details: ECC

Vanraaj Padhaal, Hemanathan Kumar, Muhammad Imran, Jonathan Scamans, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Bineet Panda, Abdul Ghaffar, Raaz Muhammad, Jo Hadley, Udaybhaskar Nandini, Richard Savage, Chandra Sehkhar, Hyde Hytti, Shoaib Tahir, Shoaib Qureshi, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Kushagra Bhatnagar, S Gowri Srinivasan, Zeerak Ijaz

Finnish Premier League T20 live scores: GHC vs ECC probable playing XI

Finnish Premier League T20 live scores: GHC vs ECC probable playing XI: GHC

Ali Waris, Ziaur Rehman, Hamzah Mukhtar, Ghulfam Nazir, Naveed Shahid (C), Adnan Ahmad, Sohail Amin, Abdullah Attiqe (WK), Parveen Kumar Garhwal, Rizwan Ali, Kashif Muhammad.

Finnish Premier League T20 live scores: GHC vs ECC probable playing XI: ECC

Jonathan Scamans, Udaybhaskar Nandini, Chandra Shekhar, Ravi Kumar, Jagadeesh Rajahmundry, Abdul Ghaffar, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Muhammad Imran, Raaz Mohammad, Kushagra Bhatnagar.

(COVER IMAGE: CRICKET FINLAND / INSTAGRAM)