Finnish Premier League T20 SKK Vs ECC Live Streaming In India, Prediction, Pitch, Preview

SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK) will square off against Empire CC (ECC) in the league match of the Finnish Premier League T20 tournament on Friday, July 31. The SKK vs ECC live match will be played at the the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here are the SKK vs ECC live streaming details, SKK vs ECC live in India and where to catch the Finnish Premier League T20 live scores.

SKK vs ECC live streaming: SKK vs ECC weather and pitch report

Coming to the weather, rains will be staying away from the SKK vs ECC live match while the pitch at the Kerava National Cricket Ground has shown variable behaviour throughout the tournament but still 120 will be a par score here. Expect the clash to be an exciting contest.

Finnish Premier League T20 live scores: SKK vs ECC live in India and SKK vs ECC live streaming details

The telecast of SKK vs ECC live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the SKK vs ECC live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports and to watch each ball of the SKK vs ECC live match. The Finnish Premier League T20 SKK vs ECC live streaming will begin at 8:30 PM IST. For the Finnish Premier League T20 live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's official Twitter page.

SKK vs ECC live streaming: SKK vs ECC squad details

SKK vs ECC live streaming: SKK vs ECC squad details: SKK

A Abdul Quadir, Q Siddique, N Collins, M Zeeshan Baig, P Gallagher, A Rasheed, J Goodwion, M Thavayogarajah, R Waqas, N Shah, Y Vijayaratnam, A Armitage.

SKK vs ECC live streaming: SKK vs ECC squad details: ECC

U Nandini, B Panda, J Scamans, Z Ijaz, R Savage, H Kumar, C Sekhar, M Imran, V Padhaal, H Hytti, R Muhammad, MB Tambe, A Sher, R Sathyanarayana, T Yousaf, V Verma, SG Srinivasan, J Hadley, ST Qureshi, A Ghaffar, K Bhatnagar.

Finnish Premier League T20 live scores: SKK vs ECC probable playing XIs

Finnish Premier League T20 live scores: SKK vs ECC probable playing XIs: SKK

Peter Gallagher, Nathan Collins, Jordan O'Brien, Atif Rasheed, Sabbir Habibul, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Qaiser Siddique, Vishal Saraf, Asim Ghani, Raja Waqas, Yathunantham Vijayaratnam.

Finnish Premier League T20 live scores: SKK vs ECC probable playing XIs: ECC

Vanraaj Padhaal, Jonathan Scamans, Zeeraj Ijaz, Shoaib Tahie Qureshi, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Chandra Shekhar, Muhammad Imran, Abdul Ghaffar, Amjad Sher, Raaz Muhammad, Kushagra Bhatnagar.

(COVER IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / YOUTUBE)