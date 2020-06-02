Finnish Premier League T20 SKK Vs GHG Live Scores, India Telecast, Pitch & Weather Report

SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids) will take on the GYM Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) in the second match of the Finnish Premier League T20. The SSK Rapids are touted as one of the favourites, having finished second in the league stage last year. On the other hand, Helsinki Gymkhana did not have the best of tournaments last season and will hope to kick off their campaign with a winning start. Here are the SKK vs GHG live streaming details, SKK vs GHG live telecast in India, SKK vs GHG live match details and SKK vs GHG live scores.

SKK vs GHG live streaming: About Finnish Premier League T20

The Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 will be a 3-month-long tournament, which will see eight teams fighting against each other to lift the trophy. A total of 60 matches will be played during the entirety of the Finnish Premier League T20. The franchises participating in the Finnish Premier League T20 the are Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana and SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids), Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) and the Vantaa CC (VCC).

The tournament kicked off on Monday, June 1 and the final of the Finnish Premier League T20 will be played on August 30, 2020. All Finnish Premier League T20 matches will be played at the either at the Kerava National Cricket Ground or the Tikkurila Cricket Ground.

SKK vs GHG live streaming: SKK vs GHG live match pitch and weather report

According to Accuweather, the weather in Kerava is likely to be sunny with no rainfall expected to affect the Finnish Premier League T20 clash between SKK Rapids and Helsinki Gymkhana. The pitch is likely to be a belter with good batting conditions, meaning a high-scoring clash is on the cards. With no interactions and dew on offer, captains are likely to decide to bowl first if they win the toss.

SKK vs GHG live streaming: Where to watch SKK vs GHG live telecast in India?

There is no official SKK vs GHG live telecast in India will not be available, but fans can still enjoy the SKK vs GHG live streaming by logging on to the FanCode App to watch ball by ball streaming of the SKK vs GHG live match. The SKK vs GHG live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Tuesday, June 2. For the SKK vs GHG live scores and SKK vs GHG live match details, fans can also view Cricket Finland's official Twitter page.

SKK vs GHG live scores: SKK vs GHG probable playing XI

SKK vs GHG live scores: SKK Rapids probably playing squad

A Abdul Quadir, Q Sidique, N Collins, P Gallagher, M Zeeshan Baig, J Goodwin, M Thavayogarajah, A Rasheed, R Waqas, A Rehman, Y Vijayratnam.

SKK vs GHG live scores: Helsinki Gymkhana Rapids probably playing squad

S Brar, A Jaleel, S Gondal, M Gawas, F Shahzad, P Saharan, N Khalid, J Jan, A Rehman, I Yousefzai, U Akhtar.

