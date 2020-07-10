Finnish Premier League T20 SKK Vs GHC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti will take on Greater Helsinki CC in the Finnish Premier League T20 this week. The match will be played on Friday, July 10, 2020. Here is the SKK vs GHC live scores, SKK vs GHC live streaming, SKK vs GHC live match details, SKK vs GHC live telecast in India, SKK vs GHC pitch report and SKK vs GHC weather report.

Finnish Premier League T20: SKK vs GHC live streaming

There will be no SKK vs GHC live telecast in India. However, the SKK vs GHC live streaming and SKK vs GHC live scores will be available on FanCode by Dream Sports. Meanwhile, the SKK vs GHC live scores will be available on the official Cricket Finland Twitter handle. Here are the other SKK vs GHC live streaming details:

SKK vs GHC live match venue: Kerava National Cricket ground

SKK vs GHC live match date: Friday, July 10

SKK vs GHC live venue: 8.30 pm IST

Finnish Premier League T20: SKK vs GHC live preview

KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti are placed second on the Finnish Premier League T20 charts, having bagged nine points this term. They have won four games while losing and drawing once each. On the other hand, Greater Helsinki CC occupy the sixth spot on the Finnish Premier League T20 table with a mere two points. They have registered just one victory while suffering defeat on four occasions.

Finnish Premier League T20: SKK vs GHC live pitch and weather report

The temperature ahead of the SKK vs GHC live match is expected to hover around 11 degrees Celsius. The climate, according to Accuweather, is predicted to be cloudy at the time of the match. The pitch has displayed variable behaviour throughout the tournament. A score in the range of 120-140 will be difficult to chase.

Finnish Premier League T20: SKK vs GHC live squad update

SKK vs GHC live scores: KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti: Areeb Abdul Quadir, Jordan Obrien, Qaiser Siddique, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Ponniah Vijendran, Jake Goodwin, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Atif Rasheed, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Nirav Shah, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Andrew Armitage, Asim Ghani, Henry Sewell, Gerard Brady

SKK vs GHC live scores: Greater Helsinki CC: Abdullah Attiqe, Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Ali Waris, Ronald Peter, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Iatazaz Hussain, Sohail Amin, Rizwan Ali

Image courtesy: Finland Cricket Instagram