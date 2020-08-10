Finnish Premier League T20 SKK Vs HCC Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK) will face Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) in a league match in the Finnish Premier League T20 on Tuesday, August 11. The match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here are the SKK vs HCC live streaming details, info on how to watch SKK vs HCC live in India and where to catch Finnish Premier League T20 live scores.

SKK vs HCC live streaming: SKK vs HCC preview

This match is a top of the table clash with HCC currently occupying the top spot after winning 7 matches out of the 12 matches they have played so far in the tournament. On the other hand, SKK are third, having won the same number of matches but have played two matches less.

SKK vs HCC live streaming: Finnish Premier League T20 weather and pitch report

Cloud cover is expected over Kerava Cricket Ground during the SKK vs HCC match. The pitch has shown variable behaviour throughout the tournament but 120 is likely to be a par score. The clash is expected to be an exciting contest, with the team winning the toss likely to bowl first.

SKK vs HCC live streaming: SKK vs HCC live in India and Finnish Premier League T20 live streaming

The telecast of SKK vs HCC live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy Finnish Premier League T20 live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Finnish Premier League T20 live streaming of this contest will begin at 8:00 PM IST. For the Finnish Premier League T20 live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

SKK vs HCC live streaming: Squads for Finnish Premier League T20 SKK vs HCC

SKK vs HCC live streaming: Squads for Finnish Premier League T20 SKK vs HCC teams: SKK

Jordan O’Brien, Nathan Collins, Jake Goodwin, Qaiser Siddique, Atif Rasheed, Peter Gallagher, Qaiser Siddique, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Nirav Shah, Raja Waqas, Gerard Brady, Kamalraj Chandrasekaran, Henry Sewell, Andrew Armitage, Asim Ghani, Mira Zeeshan Baig, Areeb Abdul Quadir, Ponniah Vijendran

SKK vs HCC live streaming: Squads for Finnish Premier League T20 SKK vs HCC teams: HCC

Aniketh Pushthay, Abbas Khan, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Affan Bin Zafar, Akhil Arjunan, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Karthik Pavan Vurubandi, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Amit Singh, Adnan Syed, Abrar Mirza, Amrik Bhatia, Arun Bhatia, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Rakesh Bhatia, Zahidullah Kamal, Gautam Bhaskar and Obaidullah Sadiqui.

(COVER IMAGE: CRICKET FINLAND / TWITTER)