Finnish T10 League BTC Vs CLU Live Scores, Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report

Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTC) will go up against Club 71 in the first match of Finnish T10 League this weekend. The match between the two sides will be played on Sunday, June 7. The Finnish T10 league BTC vs CLU live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here are the BTC vs CLU live streaming details, BTC vs CLU live telecast in India details, BTC vs CLU live match details, and where to catch the BTC vs CLU live scores.

BTC vs CLU live streaming: BTC vs CLU Finnish T10 League weather report

According to Accuweather, the BTC vs CLU live match will have rain interference and the weather will be partly sunny during the match. Batsmen will have a tough time on the wicket as it will be difficult for them to score runs on this ground.

BTC vs CLU live streaming: BTC vs CLU live telecast in India

The BTC vs CLU live telecast in India will not be available on TV, but fans can still enjoy the BTC vs CLU live streaming of the Finnish T10 League by logging onto the FanCode App to watch each ball of the BTC vs CLU live match. The Finnish T10 League BTC vs CLU live streaming will begin at 12:30 pm IST. For the Finnish T10 League and BTC vs CLU live scores, fans can visit Cricket Finland's official Twitter page.

BTC vs CLU live streaming: BTC vs CLU live scores and squad for the BTC vs CLU live match in the Finnish T10 League

BTC vs CLU live scores: BTC vs CLU squad: BTC

Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Mehran Amin, Mazidul Islam, Abu Hanif Khan, Naser Akhand, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al Al-Belal, Shahid Alam, Tonmoy Saha, Mohammed Rony, Rony Sardar, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Shahrukh Ali, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi.

BTC vs CLU live scores: BTC vs CLU squad: CLU

Md Moniruzzaman, Udoy Hossen Khan Khan, Ridwan Hossan, Bayzid Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Tanvir Ahmed, Foiz Rahman, Md Hyat Ullah Shimo, Masum Billah, Sana Ullah, Atik Rahman, Muhammad Shofiullah, Sehab Saykath, Azim Imran, Ikhtiar Islam, Mohammad Ratan, Sohan Ibrahim, Tanvir Ahmed, Udoy Hossen Khan, Roman Miah, Hasibur Hassan, Jannaten Nayem, Ashraful Islam Khan, Tohin Khan, Arif Hossain.

BTC vs CLU live streaming: BTC vs CLU probable playing XI

BTC vs CLU live scores: BTC vs CLU playing XI: BTC

Muhammad Imrul Abedin (WK), Mohinuddin-Al-Belal, Tushar Sarkar/Shahrukh Ali, Nurul Huda, Habib Al Amin, Mehran Amin, Tonmoy Saha (Kumar) (C), Osman Ibrahim, Belayet Khan, Rony Sardar, Md Jabed Khan Sohag.

BTC vs CLU live scores: HCC vs VCC playing XI: CLU

Muhammad Shofiullah, Ridwan Hossan, Bayzid Islam, Md Moniruzzaman (WK), Md Hyat Ullah Shimo, Shahadat Hossain, Azim Imran, Tanvir Ahmed, Ikhtiar Islam, Atik Rahman, Foiz Rahman.