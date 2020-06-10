Finnish T20 League BTC Vs GHG Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Bengal Tiger Cricket Club (BTC) will take on GYM Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) in the league stage match of Finnish T20 League this week. The match between the two sides will be played on Wednesday, June 10. The Finnish T20 League BTC vs GHG live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here are the BTC vs GHG live streaming details, BTC vs GHG live telecast in India details, BTC vs GHG live match details, and where to catch the BTC vs GHG live scores.

BTC vs GHG live streaming: Finnish T20 League preview

The Finnish T20 League will be a two-month-long tournament, which will see eight teams battle it out to lift the trophy. There will be a total of 60 matches which will be played during the tournament. The teams taking part in the Finnish T20 League are Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana and SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids), Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) and Vantaa CC (VCC).

BTC vs GHG live streaming: BTC vs GHG live match weather report

The weather for the BTC vs GHG live match will see cloudy skies but the match is expected to be played without rain interruption. Coming to BTC vs GHG live scores, the pitch, is expected to be in favour of the bowlers, who have reaped the benefits in this tournament. The batsmen have so far failed to dominate the bowlers in recent matches.

BTC vs GHG live scores: Where to watch BTC vs GHG live streaming and BTC vs GHG live telecast in India

The BTC vs GHG live telecast in India will not be available on TV, but fans can still enjoy the BTC vs GHG live streaming of the Finnish T20 League by logging onto the FanCode App and YouTube channel of European Cricket Network to watch each ball of the BTC vs GHG live match. The Finnish T20 League BTC vs GHG live streaming will begin at 8:30 pm IST. For the Finnish T20 League BTC vs GHG live scores, fans can visit Cricket Finland's official Twitter page.

BTC vs GHG live streaming: BTC vs GHG live scores and squad for the BTC vs GHG live match

BTC vs GHG live scores: BTC vs GHG squad: BTC

Mohiuddin Al Al-Belal, Nurul Huda, Tonmoy Saha (C), Habib Al Amin, Belayat Khan, Mehran Amin, Rony Sardar, Muhammad Imrul-Abedin (WK), Sarwar Jahan, Shahrukh Ali, Jabed Kaisar, Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Abu Hanif Khan, Naser Akhand, Shahid Alam, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Osman Ibrahim

BTC vs GHG live scores: BTC vs GHG squad: GHG

Shahid Gondal, Irfan Yousefzai, Faisal Shahzad (C), Simranjeet Brar (WK), Amjad Jaleel, Muhammad Hasan, Muhammad Gawas, Javed Jan, Mohammed Azhar, Atti Rehman, Qais Yousufzai, Nouman Raza, Pankaj Saharan, Noufal Khalid, Umair Akhtar

BTC vs GHG live streaming: BTC vs GHG probable playing XI

BTC vs GHG live scores: BTC vs GHG playing XI: BTC

Mohiuddin Al Al-Belal, Nurul Huda, Tonmoy Saha (Captain), Habib Al Amin, Belayat Khan, Mehran Amin, Rony Sardar, Muhammad Imrul-Abedin (WicketKeeper), Sarwar Jahan, Shahrukh Ali, Jabed Kaisar.

BTC vs GHG live scores: BTC vs GHG playing XI: GHG

Shahid Gondal, Irfan Yousefzai, Faisal Shahzad (Captain), Simranjeet Brar (Wicketkeeper), Amjad Jaleel, Muhammad Hasan, Muhammad Gawas, Javed Jan, Mohammed Azhar, Atti Rehman, Qais Yousufzai