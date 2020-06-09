Finnish T20 League ECC Vs GHC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Empire CC (ECC) will take on Greater Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) in the league stage match of Finnish T20 League. The match between the two sides will be played on Tuesday, June 9. The Finnish T20 league ECC vs GHC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here are the ECC vs GHC live streaming details, ECC vs GHC live telecast in India details, ECC vs GHC live match details, and where to catch the ECC vs GHC live scores.

ECC vs GHC live streaming: Finnish T20 League preview

The Finnish Premier League T20 will be a two-month-long tournament, which will see eight teams battle it out to lift the trophy. There will be a total of 60 matches which will be played during the tournament. The teams taking part in the Finnish T20 league tournament are Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana and SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids), Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) and Vantaa CC (VCC).

ECC vs GHC live scores: ECC vs GHC live match weather report

The weather for the ECC vs GHC live match will see cloudy skies with the temperatures expected to hover around 19°C along with 68 percent humidity. Coming to ECC vs GHC live scores, the pitch, the ground has hosted five T20 matches this season and has an average 1st innings score of 129 with 4 wins for the team batting first.

ECC vs GHC live scores: Where to watch ECC vs GHC live streaming and ECC vs GHC live telecast in India?

The ECC vs GHC live telecast in India will not be available, but fans can still enjoy the ECC vs GHC live streaming of the Finnish T20 League by logging onto the FanCode App to watch each ball of the ECC vs GHC live match. The Finnish T20 League ECC vs GHC live streaming will begin at 8:30 pm IST. For the Finnish T20 League and ECC vs GHC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Finland's official Twitter page.

ECC vs GHC live streaming: ECC vs GHC live scores and squad for the ECC vs GHC live match in Finnish T20 League

ECC vs GHC live scores: ECC vs GHC squad: ECC

Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar, Chandra Sekhar, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Abdul Ghaffar, Kushagra Bhatnagar

ECC vs GHC live scores: ECC vs GHC squad: GHC

Abdullah Attiqe, Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Ali Waris, Ronald Peter, Ziaur Rehman, Rizwan Ali, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Naveed Shahid, Iatazaz Hussain, Sohail Amin

ECC vs GHC live streaming: ECC vs GHC probable playing XI

ECC vs GHC live scores: ECC vs GHCplaying XI: ECC

Jonathan Scamans, Vanraaj Padhaal, Muhammad Imran, Zeerak Ijaz, Amjad Sher, Raaz Muhammad, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Robin Savage, Abdul Ghaffar, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi.

ECC vs GHC live scores: ECC vs GHC playing XI: GHC

Abdullah Attique, Gulfam Nazir, Choudhary Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Ziaur Rehman, Ronald Peter, Kashif Muhammad, Naveed Shahid, Sohail Amin, Iaitzaz Hussain, Asad Ijaz.