Finnish T20 League GHG Vs FPC Live Streaming Details, Pitch And Weather Report

Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) will take on Finnish Pakistani Club (FPC) in the league stage match of Finnish T20 League. The match between the two sides will be played on Monday, June 8. The Finnish T20 league GHG vs FPC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here are the GHG vs FPC live streaming details, GHG vs FPC live telecast in India details, GHG vs FPC live match details, and where to catch the GHG vs FPC live scores.

GHG vs FPC live streaming: Finnish T20 League preview

The Finnish Premier League T20 will be a 2-month long tournament, which will see eight teams battle it out to lift the trophy. There will be a total of 60 matches which will be played during the tournament. The teams taking part in the Finnish T20 league tournament are Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana and SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids), Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) and Vantaa CC (VCC).

GHG vs FPC live scores: GHG vs FPC live match weather report

The weather for the GHG vs FPC live match will see a cloudy sky with the temperatures expected to be around 14°C along with 88 percent humidity. Coming to GHG vs FPC live scores, the pitch, the ground has hosted 5 T20 matches this season and has an average 1st innings score of 129 with 4 wins for the team batting first.

GHG vs FPC live scores: Where to watch GHG vs FPC live streaming and GHG vs FPC live telecast in India?

The GHG vs FPC live telecast in India will not be available, but fans can still enjoy the GHG vs FPC live streaming of the Finnish T20 League by logging onto the FanCode App to watch each ball of the GHG vs FPC live match. The Finnish T20 League GHG vs FPC live streaming will begin at 8:30 pm IST. For the Finnish T20 League and GHG vs FPC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Finland's official Twitter page.

GHG vs FPC live streaming: GHG vs FPC live scores and squad for the GHG vs FPC live match in Finnish T20 League

GHG vs FPC live scores: GHG vs FPC squad: GHG

S Brar, A Jaleel, N Raza, M Gawas, S Gondal, F Shahzad, P Saharan, N Khalid, J Jan, A Rehman, I Yousefzai, U Akhtar.

GHG vs FPC live scores: GHG vs FPC squad: FPC

M Aqeel, K Saeed, M Jatol, S Ullah-Khan, W Qureshi, Y Ghous, Z Waheed, B Khan, M Tariq Sarafraz, N Qureshi, S Karim, A Khan, K Qureshi, K Shaukat, N Malekzaei

GHG vs FPC live streaming: GHG vs FPC probable playing XI

GHG vs FPC live scores: GHG vs FPC playing XI: GHG

Simranjit Brar, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Gawas, Ahmad Jaleel, Nouman Raza, Faisal Shahzad, Pankaj Saharan, Noufal Khalid, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman, Irfan Yousefzai.

GHG vs FPC live scores: GHG vs FPC playing XI: FPC

Muhammad Aqeel, Khalid Saeed, Miskeen Jatoi, Waseem Qureshi, Bilal Khan, Nadeem Qureshi, Mohammed Tariq Sarfraz, Saadat Karim, Adil Khan, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Kashif Shaukat.



(IMAGE: FINLAND CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)