FIR Registered Against Former Indian Cricketer Vinod Kambli For Hitting Wife In Mumbai

Former Indian Cricketer Vinod Kambli has been booked for allegedly abusing and assaulting his wife under the influence of Alcohol in Bandra (West) on Friday. Kambli's wife has filled the complained against him. As per Bandra Police an FIR has been charged against Kambli under the section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (Insult) of IPC.

As per Bandra police, the incident took place between 1 to 1:30 PM on Friday when Kambli came home drunk. Per reports, Kambli threw a handle of a cooking pan on his wife Andrea, because of which she suffered a head injury. Further insights state that at the time of the incident the 12-year-old son of the married couple was also present there, who tried to pacify Kambli.

On the incident, Vinod Kambli's wife stated that "The matter is getting sorted out."

However briefing the incident she said, "Despite trying to pacify him, he abused me and my son for no reason. He charged at us for no reason. After hitting the cooking panhandle, he charged again with a bat. I managed to stop him before leaving with my son and rushed to the hospital. "

Kambli's wife got the medical attention at Bhabha Hospital and afterward, she approached the cops to file a complaint against Vinod Kambli.

Vinod Kambli married Andrea Hewitt at St Peter’s Church in Bandra in 2014. The couple had already formalized their relationship through a court marriage years before their Catholic wedding.

Vinod Kambli's other controversies

Vinod Kambli has previously gotten into trouble several times. He was earlier arrested by the Mumbai Police for ramming into the gate of his housing society. Kambli, according to the news agency PTI, had allegedly argued with the residential society’s watchman and some residents after the incident in February last year.

Vinod Kambli's Cricket Career

Following a wonderful record in domestic cricket, Kambli made his international debut in 1991. He played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India. scoring 1,084 and 2477 runs respectively. He holds an impressive record of scoring back-to-back double tons in Test cricket. Kambli last became a part of India's side in 2000.