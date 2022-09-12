Sri Lanka lifted their sixth trophy on Sunday after winning the summit clash of the Asia Cup 2022 beating Pakistan at the Dubai International stadium in UAE. The Lankan side’s enthralling performance came at a time when their country is suffering through its worst economic crisis. While reactions to Sri Lanka’s historic win took the internet by a storm as soon as the Dasun Shanaka-led team sweeped to a victory, a viral video from Afghanistan is currently making rounds on social media.

In the video, shared by an Afghan journalist, cricket fans from Afghanistan were seen running to the streets, bursting crackers, and dancing on streets to celebrate Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup win over staunch rivals Pakistan. “#Afghans Celebrations in Capital #Kabul , #Afghanistan to celebrate Sri Lanka's victory over Pakistan in the #AsiaCup2022Final,” read the caption of the post.

Frenzied celebrations across Afghanistan after Pakistan loses Asia Cup Final

AFG lost by only one wicket to PAK in Super 4 round

This development comes days after the cricket world witnessed an exciting Super 4 battle between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which featured a heated on-field exchange between Pakistan’s Asif Ali and Afghan pacer Fareed Ahmad. The same match also saw Afghanistan and Pakistan supporters being involved in a riot after Pakistan claimed a thrilling one-wicket win. Playing the Super 4 match on September 7, Afghanistan set a target of 130 runs for their counterparts.

Physical exchange between Asif Ali and Fareed Afmad

Chasing the total, Pakistan found themselves in a tricky position in the 2nd innings. In the fifth ball of the penultimate over, Ahmad bowled an off-pace short delivery at 114kmph, while the Pakistan batter decided to go for a pull shot. Asif edged the ball and Karim Janat successfully completed the catch, reducing Pakistan to 118/9 in 19.5 overs.

While Ali started walking back to the pavilion, Fareed found himself right in his path, celebrating the dismissal with a fist pump and a roar. This didn’t go down well with the dismissed batter as he decided to stand and glare at the bowler. While the bowler stared back, Asif lost his cool, shoved him off, and was seen raising his bat at Fareed, as if looking to strike him with it. After the match, fans from both countries were seen throwing chairs at each other in the stands, while also damaging the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.