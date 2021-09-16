First BCCI Response To Virat Kohli's Decision OUT: Rajeev Shukla Hails His Contribution

Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he will step down as captain of India's T20I team after the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. This decision of his came post consultations with coach Ravi Shastri and senior teammate Rohit Sharma, as well as the BCCI hierarchy. BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla while reacting to Virat Kohli's decision to step down attested that he respected the player's choice.

BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla hails Virat Kohli's immense contribution

As soon as the news of the Indian skipper's decision to step down as captain spread, BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla via a tweet supported Kohli's decision and said that he respected the player's choice.

Virat Kohli’s contribution to the Indian T20 cricket team as captain was immense. It can never be forgotten. This is his personal decision and we respect it. @imVkohli @BCCI https://t.co/JtGIcJBkom — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) September 16, 2021

Shukla interacts with Republic Media Network

BCCI VP spoke to Republic Media Network and acknowledged Kohli's decision to step down as T-20 captain adding that he respected his choices. Shukla added that Kohli's decision to step down as the captain was acknowledged and accepted by BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah.

Speaking on the same Shukla said, "We are in touch with him (Kohli). Since it is his personal decision we accept and respect it. We cannot forget his contributions as far as India T-20 cricket is concerned." On being questioned what led to Virat taking this decision, Shukla maintained that every player had the liberty to decide his/her growth. Shukla went on to mention that Virat Kohli would be leading the side for the upcoming tournament and hoped that the team succeeded under his captaincy.

Did captaincy in all three formats lead to Kohli's resignation?

On being asked if maintaining the authoritative yet strenuous role of the team captain in all three formats had led to Kohli's decision, Shukla said, "If you analyse Kohli's performance across all the three formats have been excellent and his average has always been good. Shukla while stating this said that he did not think anyone should be worried about these things.

Who next after Kohli? On Rohit Sharma

Responding to the most anticipated query of the nation that who after Kohli could take up the role, Shukla replied. "That is to be decided by the selectors. It is their job and they will do it after the world cup." When asked about his thoughts on star batsman Rohit Sharma filling in the boots of Virat Kohli, Shukla again decided it best to leave this decision to the selectors.

Virat Kohli thanks teammates while announcing his decision

In a massive development ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai, Team India's skipper Virat Kohli announced that he would no longer serve as the captain for the T20 team. Although he would lead the team with all his passion in the upcoming world cup in Dubai, Kohli mentioned that he would step down only after the much-awaited tournament is done and dusted. "I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win," Kohli said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Image: PTI