'First CWG Medal In Cricket Is Always Special': PM Modi Praises India Women's Cricket Team

The Indian women's cricket team made history on Sunday after settling for silver in the first ever Commonwealth Games 2022 Women's cricket final. India lost to medal favourites Australia by 9 runs in the final. The loss was the second one for Women in Blue after losing to the same opponent in the opening match of the CWG 2022. Prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for their historic achievement in Birmingham.

Commonwealth Games 2022: PM Modi lauds India Women's cricket team

Congratulating the Indian Women's team for their Commonwealth Games 2022 success, PM Modi wrote, " Cricket and India are inseparable. Our Women's cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious Silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future".

Cricket and India are inseparable. Our Women's cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious Silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future. pic.twitter.com/jTeJb9I9XB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

This was the first time that a women's cricket event was played at any edition of the Commonwealth Games. The last time cricket was played in Commonwealth Games was back in 1998 and it was South Africa who captured the gold medal, while Australia had to settle for silver.

CWG 2022: India women vs Australia women final highlights

Australia after winning the todd decided to bat first and Indian pacer Renuka Singh once again provided an early breakthrough by trapping the dangerous Alyssa Healy leg before. Beth Mooney (61 off 41)and skipper Meg Lanning (36 off 26) put up a 78-run stand but the momentum changed following a close run out of Lanning and included two fine catches from Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav.

Deepti Sharma's one-handed stunning catch got rid of a well-set Mooney while Radha took a low diving catch at backward point to dismiss Tahlia McGrath, who played the game despite testing positive for COVID-19. India fought back in the last five overs taking five wickets for 35 runs and stopping Australia at 161/8. Renuka ended with tidy figures of 2 for 25 in four overs Sneh Rana (2/38) was the most expensive bowler.

India chasing 162 runs for a win lost Smrti Mandhana early. However, a 96-run stand between skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues (33 off 33) kept India in the match but Rodrigues' dismissal triggered the collapse. Despite Harmanpreet Kaur's 65 off 43 balls India saw a major batting collapse losing the last eight wickets for 32 runs and falling short of the target by 99 runs.