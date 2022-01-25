Last Updated:

'First Of His Name, Last Of His Kind': Wishes Pour In For Cheteshwar Pujara On Birthday

On Cheteshwar Pujara's birthday, several of his fellow teammates and peers from the cricketing world wished him the very best including Wasim Jaffer and more.

On Tuesday, Cheteshwar Pujara celebrated his 34th birthday and many of his fellow peers from the cricketing world wished him. He has been India's vital Test batsman who has been very reliable baring a little drop in form recently. However, on his birthday several of his fellow teammates and peers from the cricketing world wished him the very best and some chose to remind everyone of the records he holds.

 Dinesh Karthik said that Pujara looks like a monk but is a fortress as he wished his former teammate on his birthday.

Former India international cricketer, Vinod Kambli called Pujara the "backbone" of the Indian cricketing team. He also reminded everyone that despite a drop in his form Puajra is the Indian player with the most SENA test victories.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, Akhar Patel and Ishant Sharma all wished Pujara a happy birthday and hoped for the best for him.

Recently Pujara has come under scrutiny for his subpar performances this year. He failed to perform well when New Zealand played India earlier in November. He also did not perform all that well in the three-match Test series in South Africa. However, there is hope for him to find his form back.

Cheteshwar Pujara's record in SENA countries

Cheteshwar Pujara has been a part of all 11 matches that India have won in SENA countries and has scored 773 runs. Along with that, he has managed to score two centuries and five half-centuries. He has also managed to keep an average of 35.13 with the highest score of 123 runs. There is little doubt that Pujara is a very vital player in the team but he may want to improve his form.

Earlier, India's batting coach Vikram Rathour spoke about Pujara's form saying: "Pujara in the past has played some important innings for us. These are challenging conditions, and we need to be patient. As long as he is giving his best, trying his best, as a coaching unit, we are fine. Are we getting impatient? Not at this stage, I think," Rathour said in his press conference.

Pujara has played 100 international matches and scored 6,764 runs across different formats. He has also scored 18 international centuries and 32 half-centuries. He has averaged 42.87 runs so far in his career. 

