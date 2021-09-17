'First Six Games I Could Not Get In': Muralitharan Explains How Kumble Helped Him At RCB

Spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan has revealed how he was helped by Anil Kumble during his stint at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Murali, who had represented the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings for three seasons (2008-10) was roped in by the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala for the 2011 season. The Kochi team only played for one season as they were terminated the following year. RCB bought the Lankan legend in the 2012 edition of the marquee tournament.

“First six games I could not get in the playing XI but then Kumble gave me a chance for one match and I performed it well. From there I played all six games and I did really well", said Muralitharan while speaking to former Indian Test opener Aakash Chopra in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

At that time I was retired from international cricket. So I was not playing. Anil called me and asked if I was fit and still playing. We would like to have you. I said Anil if you could give me the opportunity I will do my best. But that is up to you," the 1996 World Cup winner added.

The spin wizard represented the multiple-time runners-up for three seasons (2012-2014) after which he brought curtains down on his playing career in the Indian Premier League. Muralitharan is the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2015 and under his tenure, the 'Orange Army' went on to lift the IPL title in the 2016 edition of the tournament.

Anil Kumble on the other hand had represented RCB from 2008- 2010 and had led them to the finals in 2009. He then went on to announce his IPL retirement in January 2011 following which 'Jumbo' was appointed as RCB's chief mentor (2011-2012 seasons).

He then assumed a similar role with the Mumbai Indians from 2013-2015 where MI had won two IPL titles in alternative years. The Rohit Sharma-led side had also lifted the now-defunct CLT20 title in 2013 as well.

The former Indian Test skipper is currently the Director of Operations for the 2014 finalists Punjab Kings.