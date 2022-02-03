'First Victim Of England Cricket's Ashes Horror Show': Kevin Pietersen On Giles Ouster

Veteran English cricketer Kevin Pietersen took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday and had his say on the ouster of Ashley Giles as the Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket. Ashley was one of the pioneers of English cricket and the recent development comes after the humiliating Ashes 2021-22 series defeat in Australia. In an official statement confirming the news on their website on Wednesday, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that former skipper Andrew Strauss has agreed to step into the role on an interim basis, while the search continues for a full-time managing director.

Kevin Pietersen calls Ashley Giles the first victim of horror show in Ashes

Meanwhile, shedding his thoughts on Giles’ ouster, Pietersen termed him as the first victim of England’s horror show in the Ashes while adding that a few more people will also find their way out. “First victim of @englandcricket Ashes horror show is, Ashley Giles. They’re saying there’ll be a few more,” Pietersen tweeted.

At the same time, the cricketer also highlighted the fact that players are living in bubbles due to the Covid-19 pandemic for the last two years, which further contributed to their Ashes humiliation.“I really hope it was amicable, as bubble life for all involved over the last 2yrs has been more of a disaster than the Ashes! Bubbles have to DISAPPEAR!,” Pietersen added,

Tom Harrison's thoughts on the Ashley Giles' ouster

Although the England cricket team led by Eoin Morgan lifted their maiden ICC ODI World Cup 2019 during Ashley’s tenure, the national team has had a terrible time playing in the longest format. As per AP, ECB chief executive Tom Harrison spoke about Giles’ ouster and said, “Off the back of a disappointing men’s Ashes this winter, we must ensure we put in place the conditions across our game to enable our test team to succeed”.

Australia retained the Ashes 2021-22 by winning four out of the five Tests while England only managed to draw the fourth Test at Sydney by a slight margin. Meanwhile, Giles also put out his words on ending his time as the managing director of England men's cricket and said, “The past couple of years have been incredibly challenging and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to deliver in the toughest of circumstances. This has undoubtedly protected the future of the game in England and Wales.”

